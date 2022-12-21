Endling: Extinction is Forever it will also come up iOS and Androidas announced by the trailer with the exit date of the game on the App Store and Google Play, set for February 7, 2023. It will be a premium product, on sale for €9.99.

In our enthusiastic review of Endling: Extinction is Forever we spent extremely positive words towards the title developed by Herobeat Studios, visually spectacular and bold in storytellingas well as solid on the gameplay front.

“Endling: Extinction is Forever is an adventure from Herobeat Studios in which the player takes on the role of the last remaining fox mother,” reads the synopsis. “You will have to keep your three cubs alive and lead them to safety in a world destroyed by humanity.”

“In this game, which combines elements of stealth, survival and adventure, you will travel through devastated environments to reach the only place on Earth where humans cannot harm you. How many pets will survive this perilous journey is entirely up to you. “