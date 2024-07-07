Serious accident in Austria during a BMW rally: the motorcyclist Gabriele Gottardi falls from his motorbike and his father runs over him: he was 34 years old

A double tragedy has shaken the community of Grumello del Monte and its surroundings: Gabriele Gottardia 34-year-old entrepreneur from Brescia, lost his life in a motorcycle accident during a European BMW rally in Germany. He was hit by his father Luciano, 68, with whom he shared a passion for engines.

Motorcyclist Gabriele Gottardi loses his life in an accident in Austria

The accident occurred last Friday on the Ötztaler Bundesstrasse, an Austrian federal road heading towards Germany. Gabriele and Luciano Gottardi, together with a group of friends, had left Grumello del Monte with the destination Garmisch, in Germany, to take part in the rally. After crossing the Passeiertal in South Tyrol and entering Austria, the group of motorcyclists reached Längenfeld.

According to the reconstruction of the Tyrolean police, one of the motorcyclists suddenly braked to enter a gas station. Gabriele, who was following closely behind, fell off his motorbike. The motorcyclist behind him managed to avoid it, but Lucianowith his vision obstructed, saw his son only at the last moment and could not avoid running him over, ending up on the ground himself. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for Gabriele. Tomorrow, at the hospital in Innsbruck, an autopsy will be performed on the thirty-four-year-old’s body. The body should be brought back to Grumello del Monte on Tuesday, where the community will gather around the family for a final farewell.

Who was Gabriele Gottardi?

Gabriele Gottardi, a resident of Grumello del Monte, was a successful entrepreneur. Together with his brother Ivan, he ran Teo.rema in Erbusco (Brescia), a company specialized in the production of high-tech rubber parts. A passionate biker, he was very close to his father Luciano, who was inadvertently responsible for the accident, making the dynamics of the accident even more heartbreaking.

The news shocked not only the local community, but also the business world and motor enthusiasts. Numerous messages of condolence reached the Gottardi family, a testimony of the affection and esteem for Gabriele, a young entrepreneur taken from life too soon.

Read also: Tragic road accident, first the overtaking then the crash: there was nothing that could be done, the toll is heartbreaking