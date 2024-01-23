On the occasion of Amplified 2024, the event celebrating its thirteenth birthday, Amplitude Studios is giving away on Steam the strategic 4X Endless Space to anyone who registers for his community, called Games2Gether. This is an excellent opportunity to get your hands on a title that is still very valid.

Endless Space is a complex but satisfying title

To get Endless Space for free you must:

Going up Games2Gether.

Create a new account or connect to an existing one.

Click “Link my Steam account” on the right of your profile page.

Follow the instructions to connect to your Steam account and pair it.

You will receive Endless Space and many other rewards.

The game will automatically appear in your Steam library. No need to wait for a notification.

In case you already have a Steam accounts connected to Games2Gether and you have not received the gift, Amplitude recommends reconnecting to Steam, which may have been deactivated.

If you are interested, you can also go and take a look at all offers related to Amplified 2024. Last weekend we reported how the initiative had made Endless Legend players grow again.