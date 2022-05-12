The iPod was “the Rolls-Royce of portable music players,” says Abel van Gijlswijk (31), rapper and known for his work as a VICE presenter and his punk band Hang Youth. “As far as I’m concerned, about the last real physical music experience you could have, in the same row as vinyl and Discman.” When many switched from the iPod to a smartphone, listening to music became more and more “virtual”, says Van Gijlswijk.

The sales figures of the iPod have been disappointing for quite some time, which is why Apple stops production after twenty years. Sales of the iPod Touch will continue while supplies last. The stop is not entirely unexpected. The last spike in sales was in 2008, when Apple sold 52.5 million iPods, accounting for more than 35 percent of the company’s sales. After 2014, Apple stopped reporting iPod sales, which sold 15 million music players that year.

Wheel-shaped button

Van Gijlswijk got his first iPod as a teenager. He thinks back fondly of the wheel-shaped button with which you scrolled through playlists. And the “tick-tick-tick” you heard: the operating system sent that sound to your white-colored headphones.

What made the iPod so revolutionary? Enthusiasts seem to agree on two things. The first was the ability to endlessly collect music due to the large amount of digital storage capacity, ranging from 16 to 64 gigabytes, which was also portable “in your pocket”, as the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs it presented in 2002† This contrasted with the forerunners of the portable music player, such as the USB-sized ‘sticks’, which often had limited storage capacity, some of which had only 256 megabytes.

The second point: an attractive design, which you fall for, just as you can become attached to a beautiful car. Van Gijlsijk: „It was also a status symbol, it was also copied by other brands. It was just a horny device.”

Although Apple tried to sell music through the iTunes program, the iPod was also a vehicle for piracy, says Van Gijlswijk. “I certainly wouldn’t have paid for the music on my iPod.”

commuters

The device was certainly not only popular among young people. “Part of the iPod’s success stems from the fact that millions of us have to commute because there are no affordable housing in city centers,” said English professor Michael Bull in an interview with the VPRO Guide in 2007.

Was the iPod still made then? Commuters, music lovers and bored teenagers have already massively switched to the smartphone for collecting and listening to music. With the exception of a single child, perhaps, who still used the iPod Touch—the only model still being sold.

Who knows, maybe the iPad will become ‘retro’ again, thinks Van Gijlswijk. „First I had the version that was a bit heavier in the hand [de iPod Classic, à 400 euro]† I think I still have it somewhere and it still works.”

This was followed by many different versions of the pocket-sized toy. Iconic models were the iPod Nano (thin, shiny and elongated, available in black or white) and the iPod Mini (small, thick and matte, available in cheerful colors). These could soon appear on Marktplaats, at speculative prices.