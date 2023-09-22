Home page World

From: John Welte

Fears of an explosion at the Phlegraean Fields supervolcano near Naples are growing: the earth is currently shaking several times an hour.

Pozzuoli – The supervolcano of the Phlegraean Fields on the western outskirts of the metropolis of Naples in Italy appears to be increasing its activity. Within 24 hours, the Earth shook around 50 times from Thursday to Friday.

A total of 2,435 earthquakes have already been registered in the “Campi Flegrei” this year; in 2017 there were only 120 shocks. Most of the time, the seismographs record small, barely noticeable tremors, but there are also shocks that startle people awake from their sleep with a loud noise. Sometimes plaster falls off the wall.

Super volcano active: the streets of Naples smell like rotten eggs

The smell of rotten eggs wafts through the suburbs of Naples – it’s volcanic sulfur vapor creeping out of the cracks in the earth. But the epicenter of the relatively harmless earthquake lies under and around the steaming Solfatara crater near the port city of Pozzuoli, west of Naples, which is known as a tourist destination.

Experts agree that water and gases heated and rising by magma create pressure in the earth’s brittle crust above the underground lava dome. This is where the tremors come from. But what does that mean?

A map shows the earthquakes that occurred this year, mainly in and around Pozzuoli. The red ones are the newest. © INGV

Danger for Italy and the whole world: Expert sees a huge volcanic explosion imminent

The volcanologist Giuseppe Mastrolorenzo, leading researcher at the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), now provided an interview on the local radio station Radio Radicale for great excitement: “The authorities attach great importance to the seismic risk, but in the Campi Flegrei seismicity has never been so high, while the real problem is that the current tremors may already be the harbingers of the eruption in which it occurs “It could be a super eruption.”

A cloud of steam at the Solfatara crater, which is constantly shaking. © Source of the red zone of Campi Flegrei/Facebook

That would be a catastrophe that would have dramatic consequences far beyond the Gulf of Pozzuoli. The energy released is then “ten times higher than that of Pompeii in AD 79”. Mastrolorenzo is referring to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius on the southern outskirts of what is now Naples. The Roman cities of Pompeii, Herculaneum, Oplontis and Stabiae, around twelve kilometers away, were destroyed and completely buried under a layer of ash up to 20 meters high. The total number of deaths is estimated at up to 5,000.

A volcano near Naples has already destroyed thousands of lives

Today, 350,000 people live in the Bay of Pozzuoli alone, and three million people live in the greater Naples area. Mastrolorenzo considers the evacuation plans in the event of an eruption to be completely inadequate: the assumption underlying the plans, that an eruption can be predicted 72 hours in advance, is “a very optimistic hypothesis, almost as if we had signed a contract with the volcano. “Even a single parameter can make any prediction unusable.

The 2018 eruption of Sinabung in Indonesia would still be small compared to a super eruption. © TIBTA PANGIN AFP

Mastrolorenzo continued: “The problem is that the assessment of the alert levels, i.e. when to switch to the orange level and in this case to the red level, is taken over by the Commission for Severe Risks.” It is very likely “that we get a false alarm or, even worse, delay the evacuation and potentially find ourselves in the middle of the outbreak.”

Previous outbreaks of the Phlegraean Fields became a global catastrophe

A look at Earth’s history shows what a super-eruption would mean: The Phlegraean Fields are a supervolcano with a diameter of 16 kilometers that was created by a mega-eruption 39,000 years ago. At that time, their streams of fire wiped out all life within a radius of a good 100 kilometers. Around 10,000 square kilometers of land (roughly the area of ​​Lower Bavaria) sank under a layer of ash up to 100 meters thick.

15,000 years ago, when 40 cubic kilometers of magma were thrown into the air, the super volcano destroyed another 1,000 square kilometers of land, the ash clouds blown into high atmospheric layers caused a year-long “volcanic winter” worldwide – similar to the eruption of the Indonesian volcano Tambora in 1815 Because of bad harvests and epidemics, the following year 1816 became infamous in the USA as “Eighteen hundred and frozen to death” and also in Germany as the misery year “Eighteen Hundred and Frozen”.

After the magma chambers beneath the Phlegraean Fields emptied, the previously swollen ground sank 600 meters deep over an area of ​​90 square kilometers. After this super-eruption, the giant crater of the Phlegraean Fields was formed, two-thirds of which lies under the sea. Dozens of small volcanic craters like the well-known Solfatara formed within this caldera over the millennia that followed.

Another expert gives the all-clear

A day after Mastrolorenzo’s interview, Francesca Bianco, director of the INGV’s volcanological institute, contradicted the news agency on Wednesday ANSA her colleague Mastrolorenzo: “None of the data suggests that this is a precursor to an impending outbreak.”

Over the last decade, several measures have been taken to strengthen monitoring activities that allow earthquakes to be detected in real time. The Phlegraean Fields and Vesuvius have become “the best monitored volcanoes in the world”.