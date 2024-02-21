It was presented during the Nintendo Showcase dedicated to third parties Endless Ocean Luminous for Nintendo Switch, a new chapter in the scuba diving simulation series, created by Arika and published by Nintendo. It will be available starting from May 2, 2024.

As in previous chapters, this time too we will explore the deep waters of the Veiled Sea, a fictional region of the South Pacific, in search of marine life and treasures. In Endless Ocean Luminous the seabed will change with each dive, always offering new things to discover, and well over 500 species of marine creatures.