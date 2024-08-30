Endless Love streaming and live tv: where to watch the Turkish series

Endless Love is the successful Turkish series broadcast every day, from Monday to Friday, on Canale 5. Given the great audience, the flagship Mediaset network has decided to broadcast two episodes in prime time today, August 30, 2024. Here is all the information on where to watch Endless Love on TV and in streaming.

On TV

Appointment on Canale 5 from Monday to Friday from 2:10 pm. It has effectively taken the place of Terra Amara. Appointment this evening, Friday 30 August, in prime time from 9:20 pm.

Endless Love Livestream

If you are not at home, you can catch up on Endless Love episodes at any time on the free Mediaset Infinity platform, live streaming or on demand.

Plot

We have seen where to watch Endless Love in streaming, but what is the plot? Endless Love is the story of a spontaneous love prevented by a destiny imposed by others and made even more difficult by profound differences in social class. The city of Istanbul is the backdrop to the events of the two protagonists, beautiful and young, who tell of a land and a people whose culture increasingly fascinates the Italian public, especially those who follow Canale 5.