Endless Love: previews and plot of the special episode airing on August 30th on Canale 5

Tonight, August 30, 2024, at 9:20 pm on Canale 5, a special episode of Endless Love will be broadcast, the popular and successful fiction broadcast every afternoon from Monday to Friday at 2:10 pm. Tonight, a special appointment in prime time, on the occasion of the end of the first season and the beginning of the second. It cannot be ruled out that if the ratings are good, we may decide to focus on new appointments always in prime time on Canale 5. Let’s see together the previews and the plot of tonight.

Previews and plot

Tonight, August 30, two episodes will be broadcast starting at 9:20 p.m., consisting of the grand finale of the first season and then the broadcast of the first episode of the second season. In tonight’s first episode, we see that Kemal, having discovered the truth of the relationship between Emir and Zeynep, talks to his sister and immediately after decides to confront Emir. But Kemal does not know that the man has blackmailed Tufan to kill Kemal. In the meantime, Tarik is about to marry Banu. Galip, convinced that Asu is his daughter, tracks down Hakki to find out the truth. Ozan receives photos of his wife that send him into a rage.

In the second prime time episode (start of the second season) we see that Emir is dying and undergoes surgery. Nihan in a confused state goes to the hospital to see Ozan and tries to get him out by asking his mother for help. Kemal is taken to court, Nihan’s arrival changes the course of events revealing the true nature of the relationship between Kemal and Emir. Leyla tries to convince Nihan to withdraw his testimony but clashes with the woman’s pain, convinced that Kemal is the real one responsible for the tragedies that have struck her. Zeynep discovers that her brother Kemal has been taken to prison. While, in a panic, she tries to leave Istanbul, she is struck by violent pain.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Endless Love live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 this evening, August 30, 2024, at 9:20 pm and streaming on Mediaset Infinity.