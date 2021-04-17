As many of you may know, the new Games With Gold of the second half of April, but now, in the company of the recent games added to subscription service of the Redmond, through the Microsoft Store It has been revealed that Endless Legend and 5 other games leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of April, more specifically on the 30th.
Many of you will like that some of the next titles that we are going to show you leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog for Xbox and PC, but you already know that removing from the First Party titles, the rest of them are only accessible during one season. So, take advantage of these great games before they disappear.
All Xbox Game Pass games
Moving Out (Xbox Game Pass PC and Console)
Are you ready to start your career as a carrier? As a certified furniture repair and moving technician, you will have the opportunity to handle moves throughout the bustling city of Packmore. Smooth Moves may not be the largest moving company, but there is no overly dangerous assignment that this team of ambitious workers can resist. Expand your business to the top, hire various characters and save your city from the dangers that threaten furniture!
Levelhead (Xbox Game Pass Console and PC)
As a new addition to the Levelhead Department, it is your responsibility to train your GR-18 shipping robot so that it can overcome any delivery challenge. Create LEVELs (New Levelhead Employee Assessment Instances) with the intuitive workshop level editor and post them for everyone to enjoy.
Fractured Minds (Xbox Game Pass Console)
Immerse yourself in a journey through the human mind and experience the six chapters that reflect the symptoms associated with different mental illnesses. Experience how the most normal tasks can be distorted by cases such as isolation or anxiety.
For The King (Xbox Game Pass PC and Console)
For The King is a strategic role-playing game that combines roguelike and tabletop elements in an exhilarating adventure that unfolds across the kingdom. It has a single player mode and cooperative mode to play online and locally. Will you put an end to the chaos?
Endless Legend (Xbox Game Pass PC)
Another sunrise, another day of effort. You have to grow food, build industries, advance science and magic, and create wealth. And all this is urgent, since your planet accumulates a history of inexplicable apocalypse and the winter that you just survived has been the worst in memory. A fact that has been repeated in the previous five.
Thumper (Xbox Game Pass PC)
Thumper is a rhythm game featuring classic rhythmic action, lightning-fast speed, and plenty of raw power. You will step into the skin of a space beetle to face the infernal void and fight the fury of a giant head from the future.
