Telling a metropolis through the lens (and sensor) of a mobile phone, the Motorola edge 40 pro to be exact. This is the idea behind the photographic exhibition organized by the smartphone manufacturer in collaboration with Tiziano Demuro and Sergio Raffaele, authors of the Under Milano project. With “Endless Journey. Beauty is everywhere”, which can be visited in Spazio Lenovo (Corso Matteotti 10, Milan) until Sunday 28 May, Motorola emphasizes the possibilities of the edge 40 family capable of shooting in any light condition thanks to a high-level photographic sector.

The protagonist of the exhibition is the design community that filled Milan from 17 to 23 April and taking advantage of the premium Motorola smartphone (which has a high-resolution triple camera system) the photographers who took part in the exhibition were able to better investigate their place of choice, or the subway, a masterpiece of Milanese design, a place where their urban aesthetics are best expressed. In fact, Under Milano chooses to represent the recording of what happens, the almost negligible detail that however expresses – with unexpected force – the passage of the lives of millions of people, intertwining with that of the spectator. Through 32 images taken with the new motorola edge 40 pro smartphone, the exhibition narrates that multitude of signs, gestures, details and spaces that, in everyday life, the eye cannot capture.