The current winter break actually didn’t deserve its name. The Bundesliga is only out of service this weekend, after the New Year the teams will be asked to return to the grass The players and the fans deserve a longer break.
The club officials were already aware of the full extent of the Corona crisis in the spring, but clubs and players will only feel the full impact this season. For the clubs, this means further millions in losses due to a lack of ticket income, for the players an extreme burden that already pushed them to their limits after the restart in May.
Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, Champions League, Europa League, international matches – the 2020/21 season has been in full swing since September. Expressed in figures: 117 Bundesliga games, 46 cup games, 96 Champions League games, 144 Europa League games and 162 Nations League games have already been played. And that in less than four months.
The players drag themselves from game to game, every three days they have to go again without being able to switch off properly. That is not even possible during this “winter break”. After the Christmas days, team training is on the program, and the 14th matchday will begin on January 2nd. Teams like FC Bayern, which have been playing almost non-stop since the end of May, only have a single week to recharge the batteries before the circus continues as usual.
In the Bundesliga, game days 16 to 18 are played in an English week, the knockout phase in the Champions and Europa League begins in February and March, and in March it is also the turn of the national teams July will play for the European Championship.
The many games are likely to blow the fans’ minds too. So much football over so many weeks, almost every day of the week. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday are the turn of the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga, Tuesday and Wednesday the premier class, Thursday the Europa League and then broadcast Sky and DAZN also the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and other national cup competitions and the Nations League.
Football is the most beautiful thing in the world – but only to a healthy extent. The current season leads to an oversaturation. This is a pointer to UEFA, which wants to celebrate the start of its third international competition, the Conference League, in the coming season; and to FIFA, which wants to inflate the Club World Cup and the World Cup; and to all those involved who are working on a Super League in the background.
If there is already too much football, what will it look like in a few years with three international competitions, a world championship with 48 teams and a Super League floating above the national leagues? And how do the players feel when more and more games come their way without their opinion being asked?
Associations and clubs naturally strive to be as economically successful as possible. With even more games and even more attractive competitions, TV broadcasters, advertising partners and viewers are supposed to get even more money out of it – but there is a risk that the wheel will be completely over-turned. In the worst case, such extreme stress for the players would be the norm even in a regular season, because one game after the other is pending – and the fans should think carefully about which competitions they are still following in order to consume a healthy amount of football games . That in turn would be bad for the audience and therefore bad for business. Because football lives from the fans; and by healthy players.
