Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, Champions League, Europa League, international matches – the 2020/21 season has been in full swing since September. Expressed in figures: 117 Bundesliga games, 46 cup games, 96 Champions League games, 144 Europa League games and 162 Nations League games have already been played. And that in less than four months.

In the Bundesliga, game days 16 to 18 are played in an English week, the knockout phase in the Champions and Europa League begins in February and March, and in March it is also the turn of the national teams July will play for the European Championship.

Football is the most beautiful thing in the world – but only to a healthy extent. The current season leads to an oversaturation. This is a pointer to UEFA, which wants to celebrate the start of its third international competition, the Conference League, in the coming season; and to FIFA, which wants to inflate the Club World Cup and the World Cup; and to all those involved who are working on a Super League in the background.

Associations and clubs naturally strive to be as economically successful as possible. With even more games and even more attractive competitions, TV broadcasters, advertising partners and viewers are supposed to get even more money out of it – but there is a risk that the wheel will be completely over-turned. In the worst case, such extreme stress for the players would be the norm even in a regular season, because one game after the other is pending – and the fans should think carefully about which competitions they are still following in order to consume a healthy amount of football games . That in turn would be bad for the audience and therefore bad for business. Because football lives from the fans; and by healthy players.