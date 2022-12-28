For the Genoans a right acquired over the years. For the Sampdorians, it’s arbitrary: we too are Genoa… The fact is that after the blucerchiato’s complaint, today 500 Grifone fans brought the red and blue flag back to the Boccadasse rock…

The end-of-year rally, today at 14.00 in the Church of Boccadasse, produced the fruits that the Genoan fans were hoping for.

Gridone supporters transported their flag on foot and not by boat. On the rock that has hosted it for fifty years. At least 500 fans gathered this afternoon in Boccadasse, as confirmed by Buoncalcioatutti.it.

The meeting was organized a few days after the complaint presented by some Sampdoria fans. There flag it had been removed, but today it was Dario Bianchi, a historic Rossoblu fan who put the flag back on the rock. The presence of the Genoans was spontaneous, deeply felt, not signed by organized support. Had it not been working hours, they could have been even more. Someone at Boccadasse commented: “With all the problems Genoa has, we worry about the rock…”. Other Genoa supporters, on the other hand, pointed out that, in the city, even Sampdoria fans have their corners and points of reference. From their point of view, it was a low blow to touch the red and blue flag on the rock of Boccadasse…