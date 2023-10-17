In anticipation of the release in digital stores which will take place on October 19, 2023, the Japanese publisher SEGA and the development studio Amplitude have published the launch trailer of the roguelike action role-playing game with tower defense elements Endless Dungeon . Let’s see it:

A dynamic game

Endless Dungeon is playable alone or in cooperative mode three players. It is set in an abandoned space station, where we must recruit a team of heroes and protect our crystal bot from the waves of monsters that are becoming increasingly stronger and more aggressive. Without him it is not possible to reach the core, the true objective to be pursued.

Note that each of the selectable characters has its own characteristics peculiarities and his abilities, as well as a past that gives him specific reasons for being in the station and wanting to get out.

“Escaping means overcoming all the dangers of the Station. Yes, all of them. The deeper you delve into this junkyard, the more you will discover its tragic history. Regardless of how much you know theEndless Universethe Station has even more stories to tell,” says the official description. Will we make it out of this?