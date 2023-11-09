One of the flagships of European studies of SAW it’s surely Amplitude Studiosa French team that has been determined to expand its own for over ten years Endless Universe. The last chapter of this interesting project is Endless Dungeona work that in the marketing campaign has always presented itself as the spiritual following About of Dungeon of the Endless which, in the past, has managed to positively impact gamers. In this review, our goal is to determine whether the studio has truly achieved this difficult feat with Endless Dungeon.

An endless journey

The story of Endless Dungeon tells of a series of unfortunate heroes who, despite themselves, find each other trapped inside a mysterious and enormous spaceship. A strange environment where, in addition to the impossibility of escape, death it seems non-existent due to a strange force. The task of the protagonists is therefore simple, that is reach the core of the station in the hope of open an escape route.

The main plot, as you can imagine, is nothing special, and presents itself as the usual pretext to bring together unlikely characters within a single environment. What is fascinating, however, are all the elements of lore with which the entire product is filled: notes, videos to unlock, description of the backstory, explanations of the surrounding environment and much more. These elements bring the narrative universe alive, along with over-the-top characterization and main dialogue that liven up the tone of the entire experience.

A real shame about all this is not translatedin any way, in Italian language. A rather peculiar choice given that in recent years SEGA has localized not only franchises such as Yakuza or Personbut also much more niche products such as 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. The hope is that some updates will arrive in the near future, also because most European languages ​​are supported. The dubbing, however, is made exclusively in English.

The power of limbo

Endless Dungeon thus takes the previously described incipit to insert users into one isometric shooter in style rougeliteextremely focused on cooperative multiplayer (NOT locally). The goal of the development team, since the beginning of production, is to unite three players in a dangerous mission, where strategy and the wise use of characters is fundamental. It is therefore excellent that the game features cross-play servers between all platforms, in order to keep the hypothetical user base high in the long run. Unfortunately, however, the Nintendo Switch version it is not yet available in the market, given that it is postponed to a later date.

The gameplay is structured like this in one series of procedurally generated rooms, where the players’ aim is to escort a particular robot from the beginning to the end. The way to do this is theoretically very simple: to explore every corner of the spaceship e destroy anything that decides to move even just a muscle.

Endless Dungeon thus attempts to create an experience with elements tower defensein which the coordination and strategy they are the real solution to your problems. The solution implemented by the developers is divided into two very specific sections: that exploratory and the hordes. The first sees the three players travel through each room of the explored floor, while looking for notes to expand the lore of this narrative universe, and dealing with the construction of machinery capable of helping them in their task.

In the second phase, however, the game offers a series of hordes, where the enemies try to attack the only robot capable of saving the day. The way to counter them comes both fromparaphernalia of our heroes, who gives turrets or other technological deals made in the course of exploration. The opponents are extremely dangerous as a whole, and only with the right strategy is it possible to slow them down or destroy them right from the spawn point. In fact, the player must be careful about the materials and currencies he possesses.

A real shame that all enemies face each other in the same way, and the only real differences between them are the model and the resistence. The same goes for i bosswhich they cannot be sufficiently interesting or surprising right from the beginning of the adventure.

Let’s relax at the bar

The game is not an ongoing adventure like many other video games, but it is a roguelite. Interested users must therefore expect to die… and die, given that each run allows you to improve your equipment and unlock new characters. The bar does this from central hubwhere children can relax 8 unfortunate heroes that they will have to face 9 dangerous sectors of the space station.

There’s no shortage of the usual ones RPG elements with which to upgrade your weapons, individual character missions that require specific actions in certain levels, and other mechanics. In short, this game does its thing, without a real creative twist that distinguishes it.

The game structure is like this loops which attempts to entertain the player for a constant number of hours. Theoretically reaching the end credits is quick, but with the roguelite structure the journey becomes much more complex and repetitive. The experience fails to be truly varied, and it is all too easy for someone to risk getting bored after just a few hours. Reaching 100% seems more like a boring job than anything else, and this is certainly a negative side of a product that tries to entertain through arcade-feeling gameplay.

A stable balance?

Probably, the real flaw of Amplitude Studios’ latest effort is that it presents too much little couragein addition to being extremely standardized. The complexity of that Dungeon of the Endless is now a distant memory, in an attempt to reach a much wider audience. A double-edged choice that simplified the structure of the gameplay, disappointing enthusiasts and fans, in which shooting is just a matter of “holding the stick down and seeing if you are powerful enough to survive”.

They don’t even help gods errors of the game structure itselfbecause if it is true that it is designed for a cooperative style, then it is rather questionable the fact that only the host gets boosts. At the same time, Endless Dungeon allows you to experience the entire adventure in single player, but the ally AI experience is far too simplistic with only two commands to issue. However, the development team has already promised some improvements for the future, but the product at the moment it lacks practically basic things.

The soundtrack at least it manages to be interesting, with some tracks that blend well with the general atmosphere. The art style it is instead the best part, with environments that present an interesting glance and a simple but impactful and appropriately varied character design. The technical implementation for the PlayStation 4 version works without any problems or bugs of any kind, albeit with quite long loading times.