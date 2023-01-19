Endless dungeons finally has one release date official, announced through the new trailer which also shows other gameplay scenes regarding the action roguelite by Sega and Amplitude Studios, arriving on May 18, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The game is based on a hybrid gameplay, focused on top-down twin stick shooter style action, but also contains elements from other genres such as tower defense and adds to all this the roguelite structure.

The result is a particular title, as also emerged from the last trailer announcing last summer’s opendev.

It’s about putting together a band of heroes and setting off to discover the infinite dungeon, facing increasingly disturbing and powerful threats and also trying to protect the crystal, which is essential for the survival of the characters.

For the occasion, a special edition of Endless Dungeon called Physical Edition was also announced, upon reservation, which includes an art book, the Crystal Search card game and various digital elements to use in-game. Amplitude has also announced a latest OpenDev called “Final Rodeo”, which will be held from now until January 30, 2023 and will allow further exploration of the single player and cooperative multiplayer of the game.