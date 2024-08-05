Home page World

The Plöcken Pass has been closed since a massive rockslide. The consequences for the border region are devastating and there is no solution in sight.

Kötschach-Mauthen – Since December 2023, there has been a complete standstill on the Plöcken Pass in Upper Carinthia. The Alpine route between Austria and Italy is still closed. With devastating consequences for the region, which relies on holidaymakers and border traffic. Concerns are growing.

Rockslide damages Plöcken Pass in Austria: Italian route closed all summer

In winter, a massive rockslide caused severe damage to the important connecting route. 40,000 cubic metres of rock literally tore away the road on the Italian side. The Italian road authority ANAS commented at the time: “The face of the mountain has changed forever”.

In March, the devastating news came: the Plöcken Pass will remain closed over the summer. FPÖ state parliament member Christoph Staudacher complained in Gailtal Journal: “A slap in the face of the population and all entrepreneurs in the Upper Gail Valley and in the East Tyrol regions.” He added: “The fact that nothing is supposed to happen here during the summer months, which are important for tourism, is unacceptable.”

The serpentines of the Plöcken Pass meander picturesquely from Austria to Italy – however, the important route has not been passable for months. © TeleAltoBut/the Lounge interactive design

“Closure means existential crisis”: Citizens demand rapid reopening of Plöckenpass

Since spring, a citizens’ initiative has been working for a solution and putting pressure on the authorities in Carinthia and the autonomous region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia. “For people on both sides of the Carnic Alps, the border crossing has been a lifeline for thousands of years and the months-long closure means an existential crisis in all areas of everyday life,” they write in the petition for the reopening of the Plöcken Pass. “We demand the immediate construction of an emergency road with particular attention to the issue of safety.”

Despite all the appeals, nothing has happened so far. And now the serious consequences for the region are becoming apparent. The mayor of the border town of Kötschach-Mauthen reports to the news agency APA of sales losses comparable to those during the Corona period. Tourism and trade in particular are suffering from the lack of holiday routes and the large detours that now have to be taken. This is a major problem, especially for the timber trade with Italy on the Austrian side.

Will a toll tunnel replace the Alpine pass? The search for a solution for a holiday route to Italy is stalling

A group of experts has not yet been able to agree on a solution. Three proposals are under discussion, which, according to APA would cost between 100 and 700 million euros. A long-term solution could be a tunnel with a toll road. However, it remains questionable whether Italy is willing to participate in such a costly project. According to the transport representative of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, the costs of the project, whatever it will be, will be borne by the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, Carinthia, the Italian state and the EU.

However, finding a solution is proving difficult. Short-term approaches are failing due to the high risk of earthquakes identified in new studies. A quick repair could also be quickly undone by further rockfalls, which are increasing almost everywhere in the Alps.

The idea of ​​a large tunnel may also prove unfeasible. According to information from the APA, hydrological surveys have found a large amount of water in the Monte Croce Carnico mountain (1357 metres), which makes tunnel construction difficult.

“Become a dead-end valley”: Italian region suffers massively from Plöcken Pass closure

The group of experts is expected to make a decision in September. What exactly will be decided is still unclear – and ultimately irrelevant for many people in the region. What is important is that a solution is found.

Fears are growing that a reopening could take place until summer 2025. Italian inns are worried about the next holiday season. “We are missing the many holidaymakers from Austria, Germany and the Netherlands who stopped by on their way south,” says the mayor of Paluzza, Luca Scrignano, who APA. “We hope that the road will be reopened as soon as possible. The thought that we have become a dead-end valley is depressing.” (moe)