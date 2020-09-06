Protest actions, introduced by oppositionist Svetlana Tihanovskaya, continued in Belarus. In Minsk on September 6, Pobediteley Avenue was crammed with protesters. Based on tough estimates, as much as 120 thousand individuals got here out to participate within the procession. They went so far as the Palace of Independence, after which a particular forces cordon blocked the trail of the column. Individuals chanted “We’re in energy right here” and provided the cordon to depend the protesters.

“An countless column of protesters, operating into the palace guard cordon“, – describe what is going on in Minsk commentators on social networks…

Observers joke that the authorities can even name this motion small.

Allow us to remind you that the protests in Belarus have been happening for the twenty ninth day. Avenue protesters demand truthful elections and punishment for many who used drive in opposition to peaceable protesters.

