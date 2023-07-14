The African heat prepares a record weekend in Italy. The bad weather that has hit some areas of the North in the last few hours with rain and thunderstorms is preparing to be archived as of today 14 July. Sun and high temperatures for the African anticyclone Cerberus from Milan to Rome, from Naples to Palermo, with a list of 10 red dot cities according to the parameters of the Ministry of Health.

Torrid heat and alarm bell for the health of the frail, the elderly and children a Bologna, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo. Orange sticker in Bari, Cagliari, Catania, Civitavecchia, Messina and Palermo. Yellow sticker in Ancona, Bolzano, Brescia, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Reggio Calabria and Trieste.

The heat, towards the weekend, is destined to increase with a relay between anticyclones: Cerberus gives way to Charon, who brings the gift of ‘total’ summer. From Sunday 16 July, in particular, temperatures of almost 40 degrees are expected between Florence and Rome. The threshold will be exceeded in Sardinia in the same hours. It will be next week’s appetizer, which risks becoming memorable, breaking a record. 40 degrees could be exceeded in various cities – with Rome, Florence and Bologna in pole position – and with the ‘bonus’, so to speak, of very high humidity.