The endive, or endive, is a herbaceous plant that belongs to the family of the Asteraceae, where we also find others such as lettuce, endive or chicory. Its flavor is bitter – more intense on the trunk than on the leaves – and very characteristic. Endives can be eaten raw in salad, braised, cut and sautéed, in a cream or in recipes as classic as the envy leaves with roquefort or the traditional ones chicons au gratin Belgians.

In this recipe the bitterness of the endive is complemented very well with the sweet and spicy honey, the walnuts and their crisp touch, and the intense and fragrant Idiazábal cheese. To make spicy honey you can resort to different methods, but there is no more mystery than mixing your favorite honey with a spicy product. In my case, I mixed 20 grams of Alcarria honey with a bitch pepper from the mother of Tenerife – can we make a request on change.org to change this horrible name? -, dried and cut into small pieces. I put it in a glass jar with a lid and did not touch it for three days.

When it was time to use it, I removed the pieces of pepper. Do you have to use those ingredients? No, I repeat, you can use the honey you want and the spice you like. You could even make an express version using a few drops of sriracha, tabasco or similar, without having to let it marinate in advance. This is a dish that works well as a starter and as part of a main; you can serve them with some brown rice and fish or an egg and you will have a complete meal.

Difficulty

Know that endive can also be written with v.

Ingredients

For 4 people

4 endives

20 g of spicy honey (see explanation above)

20 ml of extra virgin olive oil + a little for the grill

10 ml apple cider vinegar (or to taste)

10 g butter (optional)

Salt

Pepper

Walnuts (to taste)

80 g of Idiazábal cheese (or to taste)

A few leaves of mint or another aromatic herb

Preparation

Mix well in a bowl 20 g of spicy honey with the extra virgin olive oil and apple cider vinegar. Reserve. Wash the endives and cut them in half lengthwise. Brush the inside of the endives with the previous mixture and season them. Heat a griddle or skillet, preferably nonstick, over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the butter and a tablespoon of olive oil. If you don’t want to use butter, use only oil. Place the endives with the inside facing down and turn them carefully so that they do not lose their shape after about three minutes. They must be golden. Cook a couple more minutes on the other side. Serve with the chopped walnuts and mint and the diced or flaked Idiazábal cheese. For an extra flavor, pre-roast the walnuts. Finish with freshly ground black pepper and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

If you make this recipe, share the result on your social networks with the hashtag #ComidistaRecipes. And if it goes wrong, complain to the Chef’s Ombudsman by sending an email to [email protected].