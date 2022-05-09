According to legal expert Salah al-Din bin Ammar, there are personalities who are trying to make the Presidential Council headed by Muhammad al-Manfi the supreme authority in Libya, both in terms of legislation and representing the country as the highest political and military body.

Therefore, Ben Ammar follows up on Sky News Arabia, these figures belonging to Parliament and the State Consultative Council (headed by Khaled Al-Mashri, loyal to the terrorist Brotherhood), and some supporters of the outgoing government of Abdel Hamid Dabaiba are holding sessions, the most important of which took place in the past two days in the city of Misurata, and its godfather was Ali Dabaiba uncle Abdul Hamid Dabaiba.

And about the goal of all this, he says, “to end the existing bodies, specifically the parliament, and expand the number of members of the Presidential Council,” noting that the majority in this council will be for personalities from the Libyan West, most of whom are close to the Brotherhood’s movement and militias, preparing a constitution and elections according to certain currents. It does not allow national figures and currents to win.

The cities of western Libya, including the capital Tripoli, are dominated by militias loyal to Dabaiba, who refuse to hand over power to the government appointed by Parliament led by Fathi Bashagha.

dissolution of parliament

It is noteworthy that Representative Ziad Daghim revealed the intention of deputies to announce a collective resignation to dissolve Parliament by ending the quorum of two-thirds of its total number, according to local media; This provides the opportunity for other entities to replace it in the legislation, especially the Presidential Council.

According to Libyan political analyst Abdel Hakim Fanoush, there are efforts to expand the Presidency Council to consist of 13 people headed by the exile, and one of his deputies is the head of a government from 8 to 12 ministers.

Fanoush stated, through his account on the “Facebook” website, that personalities are communicating with parties (to buy their consent for some positions), explaining that the matter is serious and he has reached what he has received from his own sources, warning that the country is “going to Saddam and a conflict that God protects people from its consequences.”

Disable the elections

In the opinion of political analyst Omran Al-Qiblawy, the keenness of personalities in the Presidential Council, the Dabaiba government and the State Council to remain in power is behind this comprehensive crisis.

He gave an example to the “Sky News Arabia” website, of all institutions in the capital seeking to obstruct useful reforms in the security sector; What led to the continuation of crises and the acceptance of solutions that keep the situation as it is for the interests of a particular country.

Accused the specialist in political affairs d. Said Al-Arfawi, the Presidential Council, the State Consultative Council and the Dabaiba government that by their efforts to form or expand governing bodies away from the option of elections and the government approved by Parliament, “they prove that these three bodies are behind the failure of the parliamentary and presidential elections last December.”

With the return of dangerous and complex terrorist leaders in their internal and external relations, such as Abdel Hakim Belhaj and leaders of Al-Qaeda, Al-Arfawi expects, in his interview with Sky News Arabia, a new wave of violence, citing that this return was accompanied by sporadic armed clashes in the cities of western Libya.

The basis of the crisis

Experts in the Libyan affairs believe that the Libyan problem is based on security. All previous governments failed in the face of armed tyranny, in addition to the insistence of countries and external organizations that figures and entities affiliated with extremist groups be part of the solution, which led to their strengthening, and the almost complete disappearance of security and military institutions in the West.