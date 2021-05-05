Endesa’s CEO, José Bogas, at the 2021 general shareholders’ meeting. ENDESA / Europa Press

Endesa has obtained a net ordinary result of 491 million euros, which represents a decrease of 41% compared to the first quarter of the previous year, when the result included extraordinary impacts mainly derived from the signing of the new collective agreement, as well as provisions for Staff restructuring. In comparable terms (excluding those outliers), the decrease remains at 13%. The gross operating profit (ebitda) stands at 1,019 million, 31% less, which remains at 9% in comparable terms excluding extraordinary events recorded in 2020. With those 1,019 million, the company manages to stay in line with the objectives previously communicated to the market for the whole of 2021.

The company has reiterated to the market its firm commitment to the decarbonisation path, managing to raise the percentage of generation in peninsular Spain free of greenhouse emissions to 91%. This means exceeding the 89% set for 2023 and compares with 79% for the same quarter of 2020.

More information

The increased production from renewable sources, mainly wind, explains this advance. Endesa has raised its total portfolio of renewable projects to 44,400 megawatts (MW) from 41,800 MW at the end of 2020. Of these, 6,500 MW have access rights and connection to the grid. The company has 2,300 MW of new renewable power under execution, which gives certainty regarding the goal of connecting 700 MW in 2021. Additionally, in the first quarter, Endesa acquired 519 MW of photovoltaic power in Huelva for an amount, including the cost of construction, of 350 million. In addition, battery projects have been differentiated for the first time, totaling 6,000 MW in gross terms, of which 400 MW are in an advanced state of maturity.

Sales drop 3%

Regarding the evolution of the electricity commercialization market, sales fell 3% compared to the first quarter of 2020. This is explained by the full impact in 2021 of the effects of covid-19, compared to the effect of the pandemic that was registered mainly in the second half of March last year. Endesa has also launched various commercial initiatives, based on the advantages provided by the digitization of its operations, to face strong competition in the liberalized electricity market.

In electric mobility, the company had 7,500 charging points at the end of the quarter, 6% more than the 7,100 at the end of 2020. Of that figure, 2,000 are public access charging points. In total, Endesa has made investments of 283 million in the quarter to promote its decarbonization and electrification strategy, 4.4% more than in the same period of 2020.

The behavior of the regulated market remains stable and the greater efficiencies allow Endesa to compensate for the change in remuneration parameters (both in distribution and in non-peninsular systems). In the liberalized market, Endesa has faced greater competition in the commercialization of electricity due to the unique market context due to the weather conditions at the beginning of the year and a high price level compared to the previous year, as well as the Catalan nuclear rate in force since July 2020. It has also faced a more demanding context in the gas business derived from the sharp increase in prices.

The financial evolution of the liberalized market has been positively impacted by the regularization of various concepts inherited from previous years with a net balance of 150 million. Specifically, in 2021 there has been a regularization for an amount of 188 million from the reduction suffered in remuneration in 2006, when the CO₂ allocation system came into force. A reduction that Endesa does not have a legal duty to bear. The very positive evolution of cash flow stands out, which more than doubled (+ 111%) compared to the same quarter of 2020, reaching 583 million.

7.5 billion of net debt

The company’s net debt reaches 7,500 million, which represents an increase of 600 million derived mainly from the payment of the dividend on account of the results of 2020 made in January. The ratio of leverage (net debt with respect to ebitda) stands at 1.9 times in comparable terms, from 1.8 times at the end of 2020. The cost of debt remains extraordinarily low, with an average interest of 1.7% ( same figure as at the end of last year). This places Endesa as the utility with a lower cost of its liabilities at the end of the quarter.

Regarding the sustainable finance strategy, Endesa has closed transactions for 2,800 million in the quarter. With this, of the total gross debt (8,000 million), 49% includes sustainability criteria, a level from which the company plans to continue taking steps to raise it to the 60% set as a goal by the end of 2023.