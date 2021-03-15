The CEO of Endesa, José Bogas, and the fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge. Pablo Monge

Endesa has submitted to the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge a letter of interest to develop in Spain up to 17 projects that promote the circular economy, both on the peninsula and on the islands, and which have an associated investment volume of about 3,600 millions of euros. The projects are part of the expressions of interest to promote the circular economy in the field of the company, an initiative framed within the development work of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan to reactivate growth. These expressions of interest are the first step for companies to present their proposals and projects, and thus access the 140,000 million euros that the European Union has committed to Spain.

The 17 initiatives presented would mean the creation of more than 40,400 new jobs, according to the energy company. Among the projects presented, three stand out for the development of synchronous compensation mechanisms in the electrical systems of the Balearic and Canary Islands, key to the integration of renewable energy in the networks. Also included are the plans for the generation of renewable hydrogen in As Pontes, Compostilla and Teruel, which, he says, represent a fundamental element for the path towards decarbonization of the economy as a whole. “The construction of these three plants constitutes a positive complement for the generation of employment and wealth in areas of closure of the thermal activity that Endesa had been developing, also slowing down the negative demographic movement,” the company emphasizes.

Among the rest of the projects, the implantation of a battery recycling plant and another of wind blades in Compostilla stand out; the replacement of wooden supports by metal posts and polyester reinforced with fiberglass; or the reconversion of Endesa’s port terminals.

For the energy company, promoting circularity in each of these plans is in line with the change in the economic model on which the European recovery funds pivot. The roadmap goes through decarbonization, through the closure of thermal power plants with circular dismantling to continue maintaining the value of assets and materials in the production cycle; the construction of renewable plants; and the conversion of distribution networks into smart ones.