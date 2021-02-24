Endesa obtained an attributable net profit of 1,394 million euros in 2020, which represents an increase of 715% over the 171 million the previous year. In that year, the group suffered an exceptional cut compared to the 1,417 million in 2018 after making extraordinary provisions to undertake the closure of the coal generation business (for 1,105 million) and other non-peninsular generation (304 million). This year’s results, which include a deterioration of non-peninsular generation assets of 253 million, show “a solid evolution of economic performance despite the challenges of the pandemic and reflects the fruits of its commitment to sustainability”, according to the business.

The ordinary net profit was 2,132 million, which is 36% more than in 2019. This figure is the basis for the distribution of the dividend, which will exceed the forecasts announced to the market by rising to 2,014 euros per share, 37% more than the previous year and 6% more than expected. With this, Endesa’s dividend yield will be approximately 9% calculated on the price as of December 31. Endesa will distribute 100% of its net ordinary profit for 2020 among its shareholders to embark on a new path of progressive reduction of the payout (benefits that are destined to dividends) from 80% for the current year, to the 70% announced for 2022 and 2023 with the aim of adapting the relevant increase in investment planned for the next few years: 7,900 million between 2021 and 2023, and 25,000 million until the year 2030.

EBITDA (gross operating profit) grew 5% in comparable terms (excluding the impact on personnel expenses derived from the application of the V Framework Collective Agreement and the provisions associated with the decarbonization and digitization plan) to stand at 4,027 million. If these concepts are taken into account, this magnitude stands at 3,783 million, which represents a decrease of 1.5% compared to the previous year. Endesa has assumed an impact of 120 million in its ebitda as a consequence of the covid-19.

85% clean production

During 2020, the company continued to decarbonize the mix of generation with the closures in June of the Compostilla and Andorra coal plants, which have led to a 43% reduction in installed power (2,100 MW) that works with this technology. The perspective is to move forward during 2021 with the closings of the 2,500 MW distributed in As Pontes and Carboneras, which will leave only 200 MW operating with coal, located in the Balearic Islands. In this way, only 1% of Endesa’s income came from its coal business and the proportion of electricity from this fossil fuel over the total electricity generated by Endesa has already been only 2.5% during 2020 .

In parallel, the volume of installed power from renewable sources (hydro, solar and wind) grew by 400 MW to close the year at 7,800 MW. Thanks to this increase in clean power, together with the decline in installed coal capacity, Endesa’s electricity production in the Iberian Peninsula, free of CO2 emissions, stood at 85%. Electricity production from renewable sources increased by 33%, to 13.4 terawatt hours (TWh).

For the development of its 2021-2023 investment plan, Endesa has a project portfolio of 6,700 MW of renewable power with an access point and connection to the grid. This power allows covering the increase in renewable parks of up to 3,900 MW included in the strategic plan for the next three-year period. Additionally, the company has been awarded 50 photovoltaic MW in the auction launched by the Government last January. In total, the volume of renewable projects that Endesa has in its portfolio, at different degrees of administrative maturity, amounts to 42,000 MW.

Along with all this, Endesa provided a provision in the third quarter for 213 million to restructure the workforce associated with the coal generation business and in the fourth quarter another 387 million to cover the cost of generating efficiencies linked to the digitalization of the distribution business and marketing. In addition, during the first quarter it had already allocated 159 million to restructure its workforce in general.

The investment executed by the company amounted to 1,600 million, a magnitude that represents a decrease of 19% compared to 2019 because in the previous year a great investment effort was made to put into operation the renewable capacity achieved in the 2017 auctions (almost 900 MW ) and the slowdown suffered by some renewable plant projects during confinement. 88% of the investment made was allocated to the development of facilities or technologies related to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), mainly renewable energy and digitization and improvement of the distribution network. 15% of Endesa’s free float, that is, half of what the Italian group Enel does not own, is held by shareholders who are guided by ODS criteria, according to the company.

Regarding electrification, Endesa suffered the impact of growing competition in the Spanish market and closed 2020 with an electricity customer base of 10.4 million. Energy sold to customers decreased by 10%, to 89 TWh, mainly due to lower consumption in the business segment (industrial and services sector). Residential customers, both in the regulated and free markets, have maintained their consumption levels practically at the same level as in 2019.

More positive has been the evolution of the deployment of the network of recharging points for electric vehicles, which in one year has grown by 42%, reaching 7,100 chargers including the public access network and the points installed for private customers. The company plans, as announced in November during the update of its strategic plan, to multiply this figure by eight to 56,000 points by the end of 2023.

Debt

The level of net debt over ebitda rose from 1.7 to 1.8 times. The company’s net debt is 6,899 million at the end of 2020, a figure that improves the initial forecast. In this sense, the Moody’s agency has improved the rating long-term from Endesa to Baa1, with a stable outlook. For its part, Fitch confirmed its rating at A- last week with a stable outlook. The vector of sustainability is also key in Endesa’s financial management, which at the end of the year had 45% of its gross debt of 7,300 million linked to sustainability criteria. During the year, the volume of financing operations related to this type of criteria amounted to 5,800 million. Of this figure, the first corporate program of promissory notes on a European scale (Euro Commercial Paper) linked to Sustainable Development Goals stands out for a maximum amount of up to 4,000 million, registered in Spain and supervised by the CNMV.

For José Bogas, CEO of Endesa, the results of 2020 have made it possible to “palpably materialize our motto of leaving no one behind, neither as a consequence of the energy transition process that we understand should be fair, nor as a consequence of the COVID blow , against which we have deployed a Public Responsibility Plan endowed with 25 million euros ”.