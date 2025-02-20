Endesa has run a lot on the stock market. Although the year 2025 has started it lazy In the parquet (it only rises 4%, little if we compare it with the two -digit increases we are seeing in the banks), its stock market climb comes from before. In the last 12 months, the electric headed by José Bogas has shot 30%surpassing Iberdrola, which scores 24%, and Naturgy, which does not reach 7%.

Despite this Uponwhich could have caused the company to have eaten All its bullish potential in the stock market, the truth is that analysts still see it a tour in front of 9.3%, up to 23.51 euros. This makes Endesa Electric with more potential in IBEX 35, above Iberdrola (which has just under 8%) and Naturgy (with 1.5%). The entities that follow the value have been raising their objective prices in recent months; The most optimistic is currently gvc gaesco, which sees it at 27 euros, 25% higher. The average of the consensus analysts that FACTSET recommends to maintain shares in the portfolio.

Endesa will present on February 27, before the opening of the market, its results of 2024. The market consensus that FACTSET collects that the Utility Report a net profit of 1,939 million euros, after the downturn that their profits suffered in 2023 (70%fell, up to 742 million, due to the lower gross benefit, the largest amortizations and the increase in financial costs). If this forecast is fulfilled, the company will comfortably comply with the objective that had been marked, that of reaching this year 1,800 million.

According to consensus estimates, Endesa’s net profits will continue to grow to 2,027 million in 2027, which would comply with its strategic plan, which established the goal of achieving between 2,000 and 2.2 billion in 2027. In any case, if These forecasts are fulfilled, the group will still continue, in 2027, below the benefit of 2022, a year marked by high energy prices in which it exceeded the 2.5 billion.

The profitability of the Endesa dividend is 6%

The dividend is one of Endesa’s strengths. With its estimated benefit for 2025, the company offers a dividend profitability of 5.9%, which rises up to 6.2% with its payments charged to 2026. Most of this remuneration is the Enel embolsa, which has 70 % of the Spanish capital.

Endesa announced last November that it will pay in total 1.20 euros charged to 2024, 20% more than the previous year. The first part of this dividend already distributed it last January, for 0.50 euros, and is pending to deliver another 0.70 euros in July of this year. Those 70 cents rent 3.2%. It may interest you: This is the last dividend that can ‘catch’ in February and rent more than 5%.

Ángel Pérez, of rent 4, provides for Endesa net profits in 2024 somewhat more modest than consensus: of 1,819 million euros. Recommends to overcome the portfolio value And it gives a potential close to 19%up to 25.50 euros. “We estimate that Ebitda figures [resultado bruto de explotación] Improve those of 2023 and allow the guide of 5.2 billion, thanks to the good march planned in renewables and marketing, along with a network business that we hope it grows double digit rates. “This Ebitda evolution expects the rental analyst 4 “That is transferred to the net benefit and reach the objective of exceeding 1.8 billion.” domestic.

According to Patricio Alvarez and Joao Martins, analysts of Bloomberg Intelligence, “Endesa probably fulfilled his net profit goal in 2024duplicating those of the previous year “, after improving their margins thanks to” the high production of low -cost hydroelectric energy and almost completely covered sales. “Both experts consider that” these tail winds can be extended, with hydroelectric reservoirs still above of the normal in Spain and a rebound in the energy prices that support that there is room to cover the sales of 2025-2026 at higher prices. “