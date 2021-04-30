The CEO of Endesa, José Bogas.

Endesa has increased the aggregate amount of the 122 projects presented to the Government to qualify for European funds to 23,300 million euros, which is 22% more than the initial 19,000 million, as revealed this Friday by the CEO of the company , José Bogas, before the shareholders’ meeting. The distribution also includes Portugal, to which 727 million are destined, while mainland Spain takes most of it (19,918 million) and the archipelagos, the remaining 2,655 million.

By activity segment, the projects are distributed in renewable energies, smart grids, sustainable transport, building renovation and efficiency, green hydrogen, storage and flexibility mechanisms, and the conversion of the Teruel and Pego coal plants (Portugal). According to Bogas, “this portfolio of projects will significantly help the recovery of our country, with the creation of 214,000 accumulated jobs and estimated emission reductions of 13.6 million tons of CO2 per year.”

More information

Along with this change in the project portfolio, Endesa’s chief executive has underlined the company’s commitment to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from its electricity generation activity by 80% by the end of this decade. “We project investments amounting to 25,000 million euros until 2030 so that 80% of all our production, including that of non-peninsular systems, is free of CO2”, he detailed. Those 25,000 million, distributed mainly in renewable energies (10,000 million) and digitalization of the network (another 10,000 million), were communicated to the market last November as part of the Vision 2030 of the company, together with the update of the strategic plan for the period 2021-2023 that includes disbursements for almost 8,000 million.

At the meeting, held electronically, Bogas has also influenced the commitment to the just transition process in its coal business, which involves closing three plants (two in 2021 and the last in 2027) and replacing their power with new ones. renewable facilities, as in the two plants that stopped operating last year. “Endesa neither leaves nor ignores the places where it has been present for decades and which are part of our history. We remain with new ways of working, with a sustainable model over time and with a just transition model focused on leaving no one behind ”, he promised. “In the coming years we plan to invest intensively in the sites where coal plants are closed to develop new renewable projects and green hydrogen projects for those areas.”

That said, Bogas has gone on to assess the Government’s Strategic Energy and Climate Framework, highlighting the progress that the Climate Change Law implies and other measures such as the green hydrogen roadmap or the circular economy strategy, in addition to the National Fund for Sustainability of the Electricity Sector.

The CEO has valued Endesa’s role as an investor and highlighted its contribution as a driving company in the economic recovery after the health crisis, with an average annual investment of 4,000 million. Likewise, he has outlined that the company is taxed in Spain with more than 4,000 million annually on average in recent years, generates direct and indirect employment and works with almost 5,000 suppliers, most of them small and medium-sized Spanish companies.

Dividend increase

The company, of which the Italian group Enel owns 70% of the capital, will reduce two positions on the board of directors after the departure of Miquel Roca and Alejandro Echevarría, who have served the maximum 12 years they could be in office. In this way, the company’s governing body is reduced to 11 people.

Last year Endesa obtained a net ordinary result of 2,132 million, 36% more than in 2019. EBITDA in comparable terms with the previous year was 4,027 million, 5% more, beating the target of 3,900 million. This increase in profit will allow the distribution of a dividend 37% higher than the previous year (specifically 2,0136 euros per share) and 6% higher than the announced forecasts.

The highest dividend since 2014

In addition, the meeting has approved the distribution of the highest annual dividend distributed by Endesa since 2014, of 2.0136 euros per share. The part payable on account (0.70 euros per security) was paid on January 4, and the complementary dividend (1.3136 euros) will be paid on July 1. With this, Endesa’s dividend yield will be approximately 9% calculated on the price as of December 31.

In the year as a whole, Endesa has reached market shares of 18% in terms of peninsular generation, 42.9% in distributed energy and 32.4% in electricity sales.