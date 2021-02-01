Endesa’s green hydrogen project portfolio on the peninsula presented to the Government. ENDESA / Europa Press

Endesa has submitted a letter of interest to the Ministry of Ecological Transition to develop up to 23 projects related to green hydrogen in Spain. The volume of investment associated with all of them, including that destined to the renewable plants that will feed the operation of the electrolyzers, is approximately 2,900 million euros. The projects include different actions throughout the green hydrogen value chain: from its production to its consumption.

As you advance Five days, the company has been working on these projects for years, setting a strategy of progressive replacement of thermal generation with renewable generation. The 23 projects are associated with a capacity of almost 2,000 renewable megawatts (MW). This power represents more than half of the 3,900 MW that the company has announced that it will start up in Spain between 2021 and 2023, according to the update of its strategic plan announced at the end of last November.

The materialization of these projects will contribute decisively to the achievement of the objectives set for the first phase (2020-2024) of the Hydrogen Roadmap designed by the Government. All hydrogen production projects contemplate investment in renewable generation parks dedicated to powering the electrolyzers. Although not exclusively, since they also have the option of pouring the surplus electricity generated into the grid.

In addition, the group points out that it is equally committed to the development of a national industry for the manufacture of electrolyzers and capital goods, associated with the start-up of its green hydrogen projects. This is another of the strategic axes included in the Hydrogen Roadmap.

The most advanced project to date is the one developed in As Pontes (A Coruña) and will have a 100 MW electrolyzer and six associated wind farms, with a combined capacity of 611 MW. The construction would entail the creation of some 1,600 jobs during the 18 months. Construction of the electrolyzer, which would take about 24 months from its inception, would employ about 120 people. Its operation and maintenance, for 20 years, would require the work of about 100 people. The total investment of the As Pontes project will reach 738.2 million euros and the operation of the complex that would have a production of 10,000 tons of green hydrogen and would employ about 130 professionals in operation and maintenance tasks (100 in the electrolyzer and another 30 in wind farms).

The rest of the peninsular proposals will take place in Huelva, Teruel, Almería, Tarragona, the Ebro Valley (Hidrogen del Cierzo), Compostilla (León) and Seseña (Toledo). All together they will suppose an associated power in electrolyzers of 215 MW, the creation of more than 500 jobs in its construction phase and around 220 in the subsequent phases of operation and maintenance. In total, the projects to be developed in mainland Spain bring together 2,000 million of investment and electrolysers with an aggregate capacity of 315 MW.

In the case of non-peninsular projects, options are proposed ranging from the production of energy with green hydrogen in new generation plants (Barranco de Tirajana and Granadilla, in the Canary Islands, and Alcudia, in the Balearic Islands, which will add electrolyzers for a total of 25 MW ), the switch from operating plants to biofuel and the replacement of power from other operating plants with hydrogen / gas. The initiatives total 900 million of investment.

The company highlights that, as a whole, the 23 projects proposed by Endesa are diversified in sites and end uses of hydrogen: they would be developed in areas of decarbonization and just transition, island power generation systems, applications in the chemical industry, replacement of thermal consumption, and as fuel for heavy transport. The total production of all of them, once put into operation, would add 26,000 tons of hydrogen per year.

Offshore project

For their part, Enagás and Naturgy have announced that they have also presented a project of common European interest to produce green hydrogen from a 250 MW floating offshore wind farm and a 100 MW onshore wind farm in Asturias for consumption by the industry located in this autonomous community . The project includes the development of an electrolysis and renewable energy plant, for which the construction of both a wind power plant onshore like a wind power plant offshore on the Asturian coast. The latter will be built with floating technology developed by the UTE Navantia-Windar, with up to 24 platforms that will make possible the generation of renewable energy. The initiative will allow progress in the energy transition, by favoring the decarbonization of sectors such as steel and shipyards, also extending to other sectors, thanks to the injection of renewable hydrogen into the gas network.

This project will be able to generate more than 1,500 jobs in total in the construction and operation phases and, thanks to the estimated renewable electricity production, an initial saving in emissions of more than 200,000 tons of CO2 per year is expected. The first deployment of the technology will be carried out on a scale at a demonstration level, with a power of 50 MW of offshore wind energy and 100 MW of wind onshore, an electrolyzer off-hore of five MW and another onshore 100 MW. In a second phase, the project could be expanded to 250 MW of offshore wind, with an additional 100 MW onshore electrolyzer.

Green hydrogen will be consumed locally, distributed through the gas network and exported to Europe, thus establishing the first large-scale European green hydrogen production and transport chains to decarbonise sectors and strengthen the European energy system, positioning Spain as a country. producer and exporter. This will allow progress in the different alternatives for long-distance green hydrogen transport, as well as in the use of gas infrastructures.