ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mistthe sequel to ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knightswill be released on other platforms as well as Nintendo Switch, as announced today by Binary Haze Interactive. The title will also be available during 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The title will come on Steam in early access on March 25th. Early access will be able to enjoy the first four game areas, with constant updates until the official release. The title will remain in this phase for at least six months and up to a year depending on player feedback.

Source: Binary Haze Interactive