The official X account of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights has updated sales of the game, which overall went really well, placing more than 1.5 million copies . No information has been given on the progress of the sequel, Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist, available for a few months in early access for PC.

For those who don’t know this series, we are talking about two metroidvania dark fantasy much loved by gamersas the reviews on Steam demonstrate.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights has in fact almost 31,000 reviews from users, of which 94% are positive. Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist, however, currently has just over 3,400 reviews, of which 98% are positive. In short, we are talking about two very popular games.

Previous sales figures for Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights were 1.4 million copies sold. Within a few months, therefore, it sold at least another 100,000 copies, probably thanks to various offers and sale periods. It can currently be purchased on Steam for only €10.49with a 58% discount compared to the standard price of €24.99.

The game has a rather intricate story, which tells of the distant kingdom of Finis, where a sudden “necrorain” transformed the living into Impureor immortal creatures in the grip of madness. The kingdom, having no countermeasures to counter the incomprehensible threat, has fallen into ruin. Centuries later, the only hope seems to be the young Lily who, awakened in a church, seems to have the power to counter evil.