This turns out to be a period very particular as regards video games, a waiting period in which in the mainstream sectors all eyes are aimed at the future, all aimed at what will be the new sparkling results of this next gen, and its technical potential. The release of the new consoles has certainly paved the way for a whole series of possibilities and speculations by fans, even if far enough from a clear materialization. The videogame world, however, is also something else, not only technical power and strength, but also creativity and independent experimentation, and it is important to talk about it in a review by Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights.

With this video game, since its preview, we found ourselves in front of something that was first immediately recognizable, and subsequently rather fascinating, following a more minimal path than the aforementioned reflections, but still respecting all the canons that a valuable work should have, demonstrating that the commitment of single developer (in this case Live Wire and Adglobe) goes far beyond expectations, when there is attention and love.

A world in ruins

We decided to open this review of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights specifying the centrality of its questions. The game, in fact, opens its doors to a world that needs to be discovered gradually by the player himself. From the beginning we will find ourselves in the shoes of this girl, this little girl named Lily (name that we will discover only later), which does not remember what her identity was and has no idea where she is. An adventure that decides to open up, therefore, in a rather classical but at the same time fascinating way, with a narrative development method that recalls many other similar works, but which still manages to kidnap due to the overall details.

At his side we find a knight indefinite, a sort of spirit that materializes beside her after awakening, guiding and above all defending her, throughout the entire journey, talking to her and then becoming the first true entity with which she will have the opportunity to relate. This girl, as well as bewildered, is drawn by aaesthetics which suggests his at least identity. The pearly white of his skin, his clothes and his hair immediately draws from the religious-chromatic imagery of purity, purity that goes hand in hand with a certain overall fragility, highlighted, as we will see, also by the gameplay.

Writing a review of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, however, means analyzing them as well dynamics aesthetic ed artistic, also because it is a fundamentally silent video game as a whole, with a scenographic context that in many situations will speak for itself, merged with a set of small details and phrases (uttered by the knight for example). The game context, in fact, is the one that bases the discussion the most direct with the player, with those who have the courage to venture into its meanders. A world in ruins dominates since the start of the title, a dark and dull place, consumed by a corruption that will become testimony of something else as it progresses from place to place. Medieval architecture and the design of the various places immediately links Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights to style Dark Fantasy, on a journey that will continually test your skills. The fundamental objective is to first understand the identity of the protagonist, and pursued the various dynamics that have led the world around us in the current state, governed by shadows, suffering and a pouring and uninterrupted rain.

Game structure, dynamism and multifaceted experimentation

Speaking of the game details, these will be pitted both through some very important ones Note discoverable along the way, direct fragments of characters that we could meet along our advance, both through the descriptions of various skills, memorabilia and “guardians” that we will take with us. Since the title is a dark fantasy side scroll with RPG elements, a lot of what is found will be immediately apparent recognizable and especially “classic” in the eyes of fans of the genre (reconnecting what you have in front of titles like Hollow Knight, for example), even if the general style and structure play a central role in detaching what is in front of you from the past.

As we said, the protagonist of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights does not remember her identity and appears wrapped in a very particular delicacy, a delicacy that will be further highlighted by the dynamics of gameplay. It is not she, in fact, who attacks during the adventure, but her “Souls”Of those he drags behind. The knight he will be the first to follow her, of his own free will, along this particular journey. He will be his arm, his blade and the only close attack from the start. The advance in the game will show itself fraught with dangerous situations and characters ready to block our path, perhaps conditioned by personal events and external to their will. It will be precisely as a result of these particular clashes, these boss fights (and mini boss fights) that we will learn more details about what surrounds us and is happening, also obtaining their Help, following purification.

The fact of having to purify these aggressive characters to get the skill says a lot about both lore of the title, both on the gameplay potential. It will in fact be possible to equip a maximum of 3 skills, with multiple sets to play with to experiment in various situations. This is precisely one of the most interesting and entertaining elements of the title, the fact of being able to quickly modify one’s strategy, one’s approach with the enemy, using a system that allows you to to vary your attack quickly. The abilities obtainable during the adventure will be many and different. They range from simple close-range blows, to area attacks, to long and medium range, magic, or white attacks. There versatility of the approach therefore remains a constant of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, further highlighting the importance ofto observe the context that surrounds you, also learning about the various offensive dynamics of the mobs scattered along the journey. Always talking about skills, Lily will have others out of the context of the battle, strictly linked to the game world, to the progress between one place and another (we are talking, for example, of the dash, the double jump, the possibility of swimming, etc …)

Furthermore, in a review of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, it is also essential to mention the structure macro-cosmic of the game world. Here we are talking about a real world “Open”, which develops its possibilities through advancement and above all the courage of those who want to immerse themselves in its dense and obscure details. Every area is characterized by its own aesthetics very precise, from a first name identifier and yours specific mobs, also rather studied and particularized both at a technical and non-technical level. Scattered along the road we will find some benches, real places of rest and refreshment, in which to gather our strength, save the game, and organize the next moves.

Once seated, therefore, you will have access to a screen with a menu in which to find: the name of the place, the fast travel (unlockable element not far forward with the plot, with which to move easily from one area to another), skills (screen where it will be possible to manage and understand the various skills found along the journey, and then equip them in the various slots available, always in relation to your way of playing), memorabilia (these are equipped items linked to the protagonist’s parameters, also provided with short narratives on the game world), power up (it will lead to the screen where you can, through special objects, enhance your skills), save and leave. It goes without saying that sitting on the benches will lead to the respawn of all monsters in the game.

In addition to all this, the title offers the possibility to take a look at your progress through a special menu (which in the PC version is opened with the Tab key). In it you will find: Data (in which to observe in detail all the data related to your game, including Lily’s level, hours of play, etc …), all memorabilia that you have collected, collection (with all skills found), Note (in which all the small notes and letters are kept in which the lore of the game is deepened at a minimum) and the map. Focusing on the structure of the various levels, we talk instead of some extremely classic choices that alternate moments of platforming easily understood with secrets, invisible walls and circumstances that require specific skills to advance.

Furthermore, the exploration will lead not only to details awards and experience, but also some small things that manage to balance the situation, remaining consistent with the setting. We find an example of this with i white flowers is reds. One of the abilities that Lily will have from the beginning will be to self-heal through so-called prayers, and will be able to do so in a limited way, with some special icons on the screen, designed to signal this limit. The aforementioned white flowers, if affected they will reload this innate ability of the protagonist, while the reds are linked to the recovery of skills coils (many abilities obtainable later can be used only for a limited number of times).

Speaking instead of the difficulty, with Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights we are faced with a game structured around the environmental study. The various enemies will immediately become fearsome, but in any case easily readable in their being offensive, thus alternating a certain fear with study continuous of what surrounds us. Even when it comes to exceptional situations, moments in which the title exaggerates with the positioning of the mobs, it will be enough to know their characteristics and have a good experience behind them to overcome the various difficulties. L’exploration moreover, it is central to the general understanding, also because the title, not being lavish with details, launches the player in a highly dispersive context with a thousand surprises. It is therefore up to us to try to make sense of everything, finding a personal balance also in relation to the context that surrounds us.

An exquisite artistic side

As mentioned above, in this review of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, the side is fundamental artistic of the title, especially in returning all the various sensations that the game world inspires. An interesting constant, together with the general aesthetics, are i sounds environmental, such as the rain, the noise of the protagonist’s bare feet on the various surfaces, the indefinite gasps, the excruciating screams, the trifles of a declining world perfectly consistent with our surroundings. Advancing in the adventure all this will be maintained, with a plurality of elements, even in places totally different from the initial ones, ready to make what surrounds us deeper and more realistic. The soundtrack alternates very classic moments, with ost permeated by a style that refers to the East, with both light and choral colors. Combined with all this a general fluidity which, at least as far as our runs are concerned, has always remained linear.