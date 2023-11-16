Clear River Games announces the physical edition of ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights for Europe, bookable immediately and the next one coming soon January 11, 2024.

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knightsoriginally published by Binary Haze, is a beautiful and atmospheric fantasy role-playing game that takes players on a journey to shine light into the depths of darkness. While pain envelops the kingdom of Land’s End and the devastating Rain of Death continues to fall, transforming all life into the frenzied undead monstrosities known as Blightedthe players join the protagonist Lily to reveal the dark mystery and restore peace to these cursed lands. Journey through Land’s End, navigating a forest, caves, and a grand castle to transform fearsome enemies into trusted allies and overcome the challenges that await you to reach the truth.

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights will be available in physical edition for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights – Trailer

Source: Clear River Games