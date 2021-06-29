The publisher Binary Haze Interactive and developers Live Wire is Adglobe are pleased to announce that the title ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights is available on Xbox Series X | S is Xbox One. Unfortunately the PlayStation 4 of the game will no longer be able to come out next July 6, but has been postponed to Q3 2021 because of unexpected technical problems.

The game originally debuted on PC Street Steam in format Early Access in January, while the full release for Nintendo Switch the June 22.

Below you can find a small introduction:

History Long ago, in the distant kingdom of Finis, a sudden “necropain” transformed the living into Impure, immortal creatures in the grip of madness. The kingdom, devoid of countermeasures for a tragedy that went far beyond human knowledge, fell into ruin. The rain continued to fall incessantly, like a curse. It is deep inside a church in a dilapidated world that young Lily wakes up. Experience ENDER LILIES is a two-dimensional side-scroller dark fantasy RPG in which you will have to unravel the secrets of a world that has fallen from grace in a shower of death. The stage of history, the kingdom of Finis, is a tragic and beautiful environment that features solemn castles, flooded forests, poisonous underground territories and so on. During this journey filled with sadness, terrible enemies await you that the slightest distraction can make fatal. By defeating them and freeing them from the curse of undeath, they will become Lily’s allies. Overcome all adversities, and come together with the knights to the hidden truth!

