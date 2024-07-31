Sony Interactive Entertainment he revealed that ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights will be among the games of the PlayStation Plus of August 2024. All subscribers to the service will be able to redeem the title for free starting from next August 6th. We will have time to include it in our game library until September 2nd.

Here is the list of monthly games for August 2024:

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)

(PS4) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (PS5, PS4)

You can find more details about it in the article of the PlayStation Blog dedicated.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment