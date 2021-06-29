The dark metroidvania is being one of the surprises of the year, also available on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights has been one of the most pleasant surprises of June for fans of the metroidvania. An action adventure and dark fantasy that has awakened comparisons with Hollow Knight after its debut on Nintendo Switch and PC a week ago, and that did not wait too long to debut on Microsoft consoles. Publisher Binary Haze Interactive Announces Ender Lilies Is available today on Xbox, both on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S. Of course, the PlayStation versions have been delayed.

Originally released as an early access game on PC, Ender Lilies released its final version on June 22 on Steam and Nintendo Switch. The game developed by Live Wire and Adglobe It had planned its launch on the rest of the consoles for next July 6, a date that is ahead on Xbox and, again, is delayed on PlayStation: the PS4 and PS5 versions will now arrive sometime in the third trimester of the year (from July to September), without further specifying its date.

This metroidvania adventure takes us into the kingdom of the Finisterra, a land that has been ravaged by a cursed rain, which turns people into inhuman undead creatures. A) Yes, we adopt the role of lily, a priestess who must face these monsters and survive the dangers of her world, while looking for a way to put an end to the evils that threaten the kingdom.

In his analysis of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knight, our colleague Adrián Suárez states that the game “fails in that its enemies and their melodies repeat themselves a lot, but makes up for it with a good design of combat areas and jumps, great art design, combat that ends up gaining a lot of depth, memorable bosses and a world that you will want to squeeze to the maximum. “A good dose of metroidvania to start the summer with enthusiasm, while the eternal wait for that Hollow Knight: Silksong lasts so much to beg.

More about: Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Metroidvania, and Indie.