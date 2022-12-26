Dhe virologist Christian Drosten considers the corona pandemic in Germany to be over. “This winter we are experiencing the first endemic wave with Sars-Cov-2, in my opinion the pandemic is over,” said Drosten in an interview with the Berlin “Tagesspiegel”.

After this winter, the immunity of the population will be so broad and resilient that the virus will hardly be able to get through in the summer. The head of virology at the Berlin Charité named the emergence of other variants of the virus as the only restriction: “But I don’t expect that anymore at the moment either.”

The intensive care physician Christian Karagiannidis also expects an end to the corona pandemic. “I firmly expect that the pandemic will now increasingly expire,” he told the editorial network Germany (RND). “We see that the number of serious illnesses is decreasing more and more. I don’t think we’ll experience a setback again,” said Karagiannidis, also optimistic. There will still be “one or two small waves” in the future, “but we are noticing that the population’s immunity is solid and we have significantly fewer Covid patients in the intensive care units,” added the member of the Federal Government’s Corona Expert Council added.

Regarding the situation in China, where the corona virus is spreading massively after massive restrictions have been lifted, Drosten said: “The big mistake in China was that there was no awareness of vaccination among the population, especially among the elderly.” The vaccination campaign in Germany and Europe was the decisive step in combating the pandemic.

The virologist defended the measures to contain the virus. It was never about stopping the pandemic. It was clear from the start that this was not possible: “But if nothing had been done, then in Germany there would have been a million deaths or more in the waves up to Delta.” So you had to reduce contacts.

Meanwhile, there is growing hope in the federal states that the last protective measures can be taken in 2023 and that a new normal in dealing with the virus will move in. The obligation to isolate infected people has fallen in some cases, mask rules on buses and trains are crumbling. In the traffic light coalition, the FDP in particular is drumming for a quick end to further conditions – but not all prime ministers go along with it.

“If the pandemic becomes an epidemic, then it makes sense to give the responsibility for infection control back to the people,” says Bremen’s Prime Minister Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD). The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst, takes a similar view – also with a view to Christmas and New Year’s Eve: “People now have a high level of routine in dealing with the corona virus,” says the CDU politician. “That’s why they don’t need any behavioral recommendations from politicians, especially for the private sector.”