How bad can a trainee’s certificate be and does the trainee still have a chance? The grades and the comment spark a debate.

Kassel – When trainees embark on their new path in life, they are often unsure of what challenges await them. Although a trainee may be practically gifted and perform his tasks excellently, he still has to complete the compulsory course at the vocational school. Employers are constantly looking for trainees. A training certificate with a comment is currently causing discussions.

Training certificate contains the comment: “Partially overwhelmed student mostly follows the lessons”

The infamous phrase “Always trying hard” was already a worst-case scenario at school. How should the comment be interpreted then? “The friendly, sometimes overwhelmed student usually follows the lessons with interest. He must improve his performance, otherwise the training goal will be at risk. His behavior was good.” It seems that the trainee displays pleasant behavior, but has difficulties in most subjects.

The grades in the compulsory subjects are also not encouraging. In ethics and English he received a “3”. In business and economic processes and German he received a “4”. In the subjects property and asset insurance and customer acquisition and business processes he received a “5”. Politics and society was given a “6”. This certificate was probably written by a colleague or superior on Reddit shared with the question: “How would you rate his certificate?” However, the trainee’s profession is not mentioned.

“Nice guy, but he can’t do anything”: Many people rate the trainee certificate negatively

Most of the answers were along similar lines. “Boy!?!? I can understand a lot of things, but HOW THE F*** did he manage to get a 6 in politics?!?!”, one asks. “In the worst case scenario, the trainee has ended up in the completely wrong job,” speculates another. One user sums it up like this: “Nice guy, but he can’t do anything or get anything done.” One comment warns: “Transfer is at great risk!” An IT trainee recently criticized the lack of WiFi and received a strange reaction.

Many also discuss whether this is a classic case of “always trying hard”. In other words, whether “everything on the certificates below a sky-high praise is negative”, as one claims. Various possibilities are considered. Perhaps the trainee is a “daydreamer” or there is a “language barrier”. Because of the grade “6” in politics and society, “enormous laziness” is also suspected. Others report similar experiences in their company: “He would repeat the year with us.” Another cannot reconcile the comment and the grades: “How can you ‘follow the lessons with interest’ and ‘behave well’ only to get a 6?”

It is not fully explained how the trainee actually behaves, but one even suggests a special program. “Perhaps AsA will help? AsA is assisted training. Help with learning and things like that.” But the trainee still has a long way to go and will hopefully be able to cope with the bad grades.

