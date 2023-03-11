with VideoWriter Pim Lammers (29) recited his Children’s Book Week poem once at the Boekenbal in Amsterdam on Friday evening. It was his first public appearance after he withdrew last month due to death threats. For security reasons, he is not giving lectures for the time being. He says that in an exclusive interview with this site.



Tony van der Mee



Mar 10 2023

In the International Theater Amsterdam (Stadsschouwburg) Lammers entered the stage to a standing ovation from the audience. His presence was kept secret until the very moment. Lammers recited the poem he had written for the Children’s Book Week 2023. This year’s theme is ‘At my home’.

After the CPNB foundation announced that Lammers would write the poem this year, he received hundreds of hate messages and threats, including from the extreme right and Christian corners. They accuse him of “pedo activism,” because of a 2015 adult story about abuse of a young teen by his soccer coach. See also Automatics on the advance: The gear lever is also becoming obsolete in Germany

Writer Pim Lammers recites the poem he wrote for the Children’s Book Week once © Brunopress



“The death threats poured in while I was working on the last comma of my poem,” says Lammers. “I was given pictures of burned people and detailed descriptions of how I was to be tortured.”

When his home address was shared online and loved ones were also threatened, Lammers withdrew as a poet of the Children’s Book Week. “I will always prefer the safety of people around me to writing a poem.”

Police and judiciary have several suspects in the picture. Two of them have been heard, a third will follow.

Children’s book author Pim Lammers. © Renée de Groot



Not a new poet

The CPNB Foundation will not appoint a new poet for the Children’s Book Week in October. Lammers’ poem, about two male penguins in love who would like to have a child, will also not be distributed further.

“This poem is like all Pim’s children’s books: it pays attention to all those different people who together form a society,” said CPNB director Eveline Aendekerk. “Children recognize themselves in this and they learn to deal with the other.” See also Dead | Lisa Marie Presley is buried in the Graceland family grave

Aendekerk once again emphasizes the importance of literary freedom and unlimited imagination. “Not all the characters you meet fit. But that abrasive discomfort is necessary. Because it encourages thinking, feeling and because it sharpens the contours of one’s own identity.”

During this evening, State Secretary Gunay Uslu (Culture and Media) will also stand up for the freedom of speech and the many voices of the makers. She is ‘very happy’ that Lammers made his comeback during the book ball. Uslu calls it “terrible what that boy went through.” She states that she is ‘quite a bit fierce’ about the threats to Lammers. “A writer is identified with a character from his story,” said the state secretary. ,, There is also written about heroin prostitutes, psychos, all kinds of criminals. Can you imagine that we are becoming a society in which you are no longer allowed to write about certain subjects.”

The Boekenbal is the traditional kick-off of the Boekenweek, which this year has ‘I am everything’ as its theme. See also China accuses US of sending spy balloons, but Americans deny it

A projection on the façade at the Boekenbal. The literary feast of stitching CPNB is back in the International Theater Amsterdam, the theater on Leidseplein. © ANP

