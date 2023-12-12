Blown up pick-ups, heavy explosions and a parcel bomb on the doorstep in a neat neighborhood. Someone has targeted a well-known Vlaardingen plumber, who used to be in the Marines and was a loyal sponsor of the local Sinterklaas arrival.
Sander Sonnemans, Adrianne de Koning, Daan de Hulster
Latest update:
21:41
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Endangered #plumber #common #sight #package #bombs #explosions #raise #questions
Leave a Reply