D.he ibex on the Benediktenwand (1801 meters) are an attraction. There are between 80 and 100 ibexes on the mountain in the Bavarian Prealps south of Munich. Hikers don’t need to be overly lucky to come across any of the animals. The population is one of only five in Germany, which is why ibex is considered to be potentially endangered according to the Red List and, although it is subject to hunting law, like the gray seal and mountain hare is spared all year round.

Nevertheless, the ibex population on the Benediktenwand is threatened. That is the result of a study by the University of Zurich. The scientists took tissue samples from animals and examined them genetically. Since then it has been known: “The colony is the poorest of all the ibex colonies in the entire Alps. The inbreeding coefficient is getting higher and higher, ”says Klaus Kalischko, the responsible district forester of the Bavarian State Forests. If new pathogens appear or if there are further climatic changes, this could lead to adaptation difficulties. Ultimately, the ibex population on the Benediktenwand would perish.

It was a coincidence that brought the animals to the mountain, which can be seen from afar, with the distinctive rocky summit structure. Ibex are usually at home at altitudes between 2000 and 3500 meters. At the beginning of the 19th century it was almost completely extinct in the Alpine region. Only on Gran Paradiso in the Aosta Valley was there a colony with around 100 animals, roughly the size of the one on the Benediktenwand today. From the beginning of the 20th century, the animals were actively bred in Switzerland. At the end of the 1950s an ibex finally lost its way to Upper Bavaria and stayed. The local hunters had mercy on the lonely buck and brought two female and two male animals from Switzerland in 1967. The foundation for today’s population on the Benediktenwand was laid.

The gene pool is only one aspect

New genetic material should now secure this stock for the future. If the responsible authorities approve the reintroduction and the animals get the import permit into the European Union, the Bavarian Hunting Association (BJV) wants to bring ten young animals from a Swiss ibex population as far away as possible to Upper Bavaria in the next two years. Those responsible then expect noticeable successes of the gene refresh after about 15 years.

However, it is not only the impoverished gene pool that clogs the ibex on the Benediktenwand. The pressure from those looking for relaxation, which has noticeably increased due to the corona restrictions, is also a burden on the wild animals there. According to the BJV, the need for individual ventures in the fresh air results in more frequent penetration into sensitive areas and wildlife habitats. Visitors are no longer only out and about in the mountains during the day, but also at night. The proximity to Munich makes the Benediktenwand an easily accessible destination. Climbers cavort on the rocks of the north face and thus in the fawns’ sensitive retreat areas. Paraglider pilots startle animals and trigger an escape reflex. In addition, the bivouac box, which is intended for emergencies, was deliberately made a destination for overnight stays. “Wanting to experience sunrise and sunset there has become fashionable. People make fire and music. That affects the ibex, ”says Klaus Kalischko. And again and again there are lost animals. Kalischko has already found a dead ibex this year.