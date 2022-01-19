The giraffe population in Africa is increasing – there are around 177,000 giraffes on the continent, a 20% increase compared to 2015. This data is positive because the four giraffe species, giraffe giraffe, giraffe tippelskirchi, Giraffa camelopardalis and Giraffa reticulata, are at risk of extinction, but also because the increase is seen in all of them.

The data are revealed by the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF), which justifies this increase by the conversational efforts developed by the organization itself, as well as by others, but also by the development of better methods to study populations. Furthermore, the distinct classification of the four species, instead of just one – the Giraffa camelopardalis – it also allows a better study of its state of conservation.

“Our understanding of the conservation status of the giraffe is constantly evolving with new data received on diversity, distribution and abundance. This study combines the dedicated efforts of teams across Africa to integrate the latest figures from understanding the abundance of giraffes on a continental scale,” explains Michael Brown, Conservation Scientist at the GCF.

