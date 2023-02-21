Very well received by the people was the initiative sent to the State Congress by the Governor, Dr. Ruben Rocha Moya, in the sense of eliminating the jurisdiction of its secretaries and opening the catalog of crimes in which the same president can be tried during the time of his administration. With these reforms Article 135 of the Sinaloa Constitution, The state president is now also subject to being punished for any of the crimes for which any citizen can be prosecuted, that is, they will no longer enjoy any exception or privilege just for the fact of holding office.

This measure is extremely successful and is consistent with the one promoted by AMLO little more than two years ago, when he also proposed (and was approved) an initiative to modify article 108 of the federal Constitution, so that the Republic President He will also be subject to being prosecuted for any crime without exception, in this case with a prior declaration of provenance approved by the deputies.

With this decision of Dr Rocha, which surely will not find objection in any deputy of the current sixty-fourth Legislature, sits a preceding in terms of that code of ethics that should govern all public servants, to guide them in their performance with vocation, efficiency, honesty and ethical principles.

In this way, now any official who is designated holder of any State Government Secretary, You will be exposed, like any of us, to being arrested and prosecuted immediately for the commission of any offense, whatever the type, and without the need for a prior declaration of impropriety issued by the local congress.

And it is necessary to be very clear that this legal instrument that we know as “constitutional jurisdiction” is a figure that has been around since the end of the fourteenth century, when the English parliament began to debate the creation of a measure that guaranteed freedom and autonomy. in parliamentarians, so that they could express themselves and vote freely without the British Crown intervening at that time, fabricating charges to coerce them. From then on, this measure spread throughout Europe, until today becoming part of almost all modern democracies.

But one thing is the spirit that prompted the establishment of jurisdiction as a mechanism to protect freedom of expression, and another very different is the one that led to another type of protection, the so-called “judicial immunity jurisdiction,” where it is ruled that may proceed against certain officials, without the prior intervention in our case by the Chamber of Deputies. In short, this immunity from prosecution was distorted or perverted to such a degree that it ended up being rather synonymous with impunity.

In Mexico, although the so-called fuero was established since the constitution of Cádiz (remaining in that of 1917 and 1957), it was in the early eighties when reforms were made to extend it to a large number of officials, currently becoming a privilege that they have almost two thousand public servants. This situation places us as one of the countries where there are more members of the political class, who are currently benefiting from this clearly unfair, inequitable and discriminatory prerogative. In this sense, we are only surpassed perhaps by Bolivia, where even union leaders enjoy this “right.”

The next step is to see if this decision to eliminate the jurisdiction that the President of the Republic took and that has been replicated in some states like ours, can be extended to other officials who still maintain it, such as the case of electoral advisers. , magistrates, mayors, holders of parastatal organizations and others who have no reason to possess it.