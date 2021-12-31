Surely it was the photo that he most expected to post on his social networks in a long time, do not hesitate. All the preparation of the year of Sara garcia He depended on getting a negative that would definitively open the doors of the Dakar for him after having tested positive in a first PCR test in Jeddah and, finally, he succeeded. “We’re in! Second NEGATIVE PCR! Millions of thanks for all your good vibes that have made me in the race “, published the Zamora with a photo of his passage through the administrative checks.

Sara’s first positive result was strange because Javi Vega, her partner with whom she disputes the test in the category of motorcycles without assistance, gave negative in that same test. Thus, after the agony of waiting for both of them, and even more so after seeing how some false positives like Petrucci’s were coming to light, the expected negative result came on Friday morning. Your Yamaha is waiting for you to take the start to the prologue on Saturday leaving behind this bad drink to start. As if nothing had happened.