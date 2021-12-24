The pride of African cycling, the Qhubeka team will cease to be present in the big races from 2022. The formation, the first African in the military in the World Tour, disappears from the elite for lack of sponsorship. “We have tried everything to find sponsors. Thank you that this team is loved by so many people around the world, but we will not be on the World Tour or Pro Continental Team next season, ”team manager Doug Ryder told riders and staff members in a letter reproduced by Cyclingnews.

The end to a different project, whose name, Qhubeka, made reference to a charity that through donations of bicycles in the most needy corners of Africa tried to improve his life. An initiative that, thanks to the presence of the professional team at the big events, became global. However, the lack of sponsors (the last to arrive had been Nexthash, a financial institution) since last season made his future hang by a thread. The freedom that its riders already had to look for a team in 2022, including Spaniard Carlos Barbero, and the UCI’s refusal to include them in the World Tour next season raised concerns for the worst.

For the history of a formation that was active in the top flight since 2016, its 15 victories in grand tours remain, including that of Omar Fraile in the 2017 Giro. Looking ahead, it will still keep its project in the continental category (third division), dedicated to promoting young talents.