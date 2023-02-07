The end of the mandatory nature of masks on public transport, approved this Tuesday by the Council of Ministers, coincides with the best epidemiological situation since the pandemic began three years ago. Both the cumulative incidence and the hospitalization of covid-19 patients are at the lowest levels in the last two years and are close to the lows that were reached in the summer of 2020, just after the strict home confinement in spring. The measure will come into force this Wednesday, when the Official State Gazette (BOE) has published the modification of the Royal Decree of April 19, 2022, which regulates the use of the mask.

“We are in a moment of great stability and with a clear downward trend,” Carolina Darias highlighted after the Council of Ministers to justify the removal of masks on buses, trains and subways, but also in opticians, audiometry centers and orthopedics , a decision that has had the endorsement of the experts of the Alert Report and the Interterritorial Council, stressed the Minister of Health. This element of protection will only continue to be mandatory in hospitals, health centers, pharmacies, dental clinics, assisted human reproduction centers, voluntary termination of pregnancy centers and other specialized care centers and in nursing homes, not for those who live there. , but yes for workers and visitors.

For the rest of the population, the new regulations only establish one exception in which the mask could continue to be mandatory, the workplace, if the occupational risk prevention services so decide. But in most companies, this possibility seems remote if with the current pandemic situation. “As in the previous law, we leave it open in the event of an outbreak, but the general rule is that it is not necessary,” the minister clarified.

At this time, the indicators of the pandemic show a favorable scenario. The accumulated incidence among those over 60 years of age (the only one that has been measured since April of last year) stood last Friday, the date of publication of the last Health report, at 50.76 cases, its lowest level since October 2021. Something similar occurs in hospitals, which register encouraging rates. Patients infected by covid represent 1.64% of all hospitalized patients, the lowest point since November 2021, and in ICUs they represent 1.70%, at minimum levels since the start of the health emergency, in March 2021. 2020.

In this new horizon, the mandatory nature of the mask is replaced by the recommendation. Thus, Darias asked those who “are passing a respiratory virus or live with vulnerable people” to maintain the use of this protection. The mandatory nature of the mask on public transport had become the longest-lasting restriction of the pandemic, since it was established on May 4, 2020.

Low compliance

Although some experts believe that it should have been phased out within a few weeks, once the peak season for respiratory diseases is over, most believe that the decision is a wise move. “It could have been taken last September, when the epidemiological situation was also good, but since it has been waited, it is good to do it now,” says Quique Bassat, an epidemiologist and professor at ISGlobal, who presents another argument: “The monitoring of this norm was less and less and a norm that is not followed ceases to be good».

Pedro Gullón, professor of Preventive Medicine at the University of Alcalá de Henares, also thinks this way: «If a measure is not complied with, but it continues to be mandatory, its prestige may be undermined in the event that at another time during the pandemic, if there were a major outbreak, the authorities would like to give it a boost again. It is better to only appeal to it if the need to do so again arises. In addition, Gullón believes the effectiveness of the mask in transport is low because “it is not the environment where the most infections occur, which occur more at work or at nightlife” and because the good indicators “allow it”.