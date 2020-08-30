I know the holidays are over. The champion returns to the scene. Today, starting at 08:00 in the morning, the players of the Madrid squad are summoned in Valdebebas to go going the mandatory PCR test to determine if there are any players affected by COVID-19, something that they already did in their day with the return to league competition. Then, the players were treated by medical services in their addresses. This is how the positive from Mariano without being in contact with the rest of his classmates. But now, LaLiga has denied that possibility, so the club has organized a schedule system so that the players do not get mixed up in the absence of knowing the results. Be morning, last day of August, when the players, under the leadership of Zidane, get back to exercising in the white sports city.

Apart from the homework imposed (and personified) by Dupont, the physical trainer, the vast majority of them have been preparing in these last days, Sergio’s case Bouquets, Marco Asensio (he has been training at the Mallorca facilities), Kroos, Marcelo, Benzema (a regular of the preparation), Lucas Vázquez, Casemiro, Rodrygo, Vinicius and Jovic, to name a few who did public through their social networks. The case of the latter is striking, since he has been getting in shape with the same physical trainer who you were working with while you were confined in Belgrade. You know you are facing a golden bullet that cannot be missed …

Back to work it will be staggered, as has already happened in the preseason in which it was played World or European Championship. Zidane will count for the first session with Marcelo, Militao, Nacho, Casemiro, Modric, Valverde, Isco, Benzema, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Odegaard and Lucas Vázquez. Whites have 12 players called up with their national teams, what will delay your incorporation one week: they are Courtois, Hazard, Ramos, Carvajal, Asensio, Reguilón, Lunin, Mendy, Varane, Kroos, Bale and Jovic.

Then this to see the future of other players, as they are Mariano (can go to Benfica), Ceballos, Mayoral (near Valencia), Odriozola (with holidays after winning the Champions League with Bayern and that he will continue this season), James and Brahim, both about to close their exit and their assignment, respectively. To complete the list and to observe the players first hand, Zizou will have ten players who have been proclaimed champions of the Youth League: Luis, Toni Fuidias, Santos, Víctor Chust, Miguel Gutiérrez, Antonio Blanco, Morante, Arribas, Marvin and Latasa. There will also be the castillista Javi Hernández.