For four decades, what was known as the ‘rubber factory’ was active in the heart of the Guadeloupe district. During all these years, and until 1970, Cauchos de Levante – the last commercial name it received – employed a good part of the residents of the area in the textile and shoe manufacturing sector. “It was even the scene of the first social movements of the municipality,” defends Juan de Dios Cerezo, official chronicler of Guadalupe.

The last vestige of this manufacturing past is about to be extinguished with the demolition of the last 2,000 square meters of the facilities that are still standing. The rest have already suffered the action of the pickaxe, leaving only a chimney upright, which is listed in the urban plan. Sources from the Consistory confirm that a file of ruin weighs on the still existing warehouse and that it will be demolished in the coming months to make room for a residential project with some 300 planned homes. The demolition order includes, according to Carlos Vicente, representative of the compensation board, an old elevated water tank, built in the early 1940s. “It is a singular and emblematic architectural element, a symbol of the industrial past of the district, and one of the last remaining standing in Guadalupe”, defends Cerezo, adding, in addition, that it is located in a future green area, for what its maintenance would not suppose any cost for the developer.

For this reason, Cerezo requested its conservation on several occasions, both from the previous mayor, José Ballesta, and in a motion rejected by the Municipal Board. From the compensation board they indicate that they would have no problem maintaining it, as long as Urbanism orders it.