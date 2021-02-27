Researchers believe the case was closed on what killed the dinosaurs, definitively linking their extinction to an asteroid that crashed into Earth 66 million years ago by finding a key piece of evidence: asteroid dust inside the impact crater.

Death due to a falling asteroid rather than a series of volcanic eruptions or some other global calamity was the main hypothesis since the 1980s, when scientists found asteroid dust in the geological layer that marks the extinction of the dinosaurs.

This discovery drew an apocalyptic image of vaporized asteroid dust and impact rocks surrounding the planet, blocking the sun and causing a mass death through a sustained and dark global winter, all before returning to Earth to form the material-enriched layer of asteroid that is visible today.

In the 1990s, the connection was strengthened with the discovery of an impact crater of Chicxulub, 200 meters wide, below the Gulf of mexico which is the same age as the rock layer. The new study closes the deal, the researchers note, by finding asteroid dust with a similar chemical imprint within that crater at the precise geological location that marks the time of extinction.

An artist’s rendering of the 66 million-year-old impact that ended the kingdom of the dinosaurs. Credit. Roger Harris / Science Source

“The circle has finally been completed”, highlights Steven Goderis, professor of geochemistry at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, in Belgium, who led the study published in the journal ‘Science Advances’.

The study is the latest in a 2016 International Ocean Discovery Program mission co-led by the University of Texas, in the United States, which collected almost 900 meters of rock core from the crater buried under the seabed. Investigating this mission has helped fill in the gaps on impact, aftermath, and recovery of life.

The telltale sign of asteroid dust is the element iridium, which is rare in the Earth’s crust, but is present at high levels in certain types of asteroids. An iridium spike in the geological layer found throughout the world is how the asteroid hypothesis was born.

In the new study, the researchers found a similar peak in a section of rock removed from the crater. In the crater, the layer of sediment deposited in the days or years after the impact is so thick that scientists were able to accurately date the dust as little as two decades after the impact.

Illustrative image of three Oksoko avarsa dinosaurs.n MICHAEL W. SKREPNICK

“We are now at the level of agreement that geologically it is not without causality,” says co-author Sean Gulick, a research professor at the UT Jackson School of Geosciences who co-led the 2016 expedition with Joanna Morgan of Imperial College London. – It removes any doubt that the iridium anomaly in the geological layer is not related to the Chicxulub crater. “

The dust is all that remains of the 11-meter-wide asteroid that crashed into the planet millions of years ago, provoking the extinction of 75% of life on Earth, including all non-avian dinosaurs.

The researchers estimate that the dust raised by the impact circulated in the atmosphere for no more than a couple of decades, which, Gulick says, helps estimate how long the extinction took.

“If you are really going to set a clock to extinction 66 million years ago, you could easily argue that it all happened in a couple of decades, which is basically the time it takes for everything to starve,” he says.

The highest concentrations of iridium were found within a 5-centimeter section of rock core recovered from the top of the crater’s peak ring, a point of high elevation in the crater that was formed when rocks rebounded and then collapsed by the force of impact.

The iridium analysis was carried out in laboratories in Austria, Belgium, Japan and the United States. “We combined the results from four independent labs around the world to make sure we got it right,” Goderis recalls.

In addition to iridium, the crater section showed elevated levels of other elements associated with the asteroid material. The concentration and composition of these “asteroid elements” resembled measurements taken from the geological layer at 52 sites around the world.

The core section and the geologic layer also have terrestrial elements in common, including sulfur compounds. A 2019 study found that sulfur-containing rocks are largely missing from the rest of the core despite being present in large volumes in the surrounding limestone. This indicates that the impact blew the original sulfur into the atmosphere, where it may have made a bad situation worse by exacerbating global cooling and seeding acid rain.

Gulick and his colleagues from the Institute of Geophysics and the University of Texas Office of Economic Geology, both units of the UT Jackson School, plan to return to the crater this summer to begin surveying the sites at its center, where they hope to plan a work of Future drilling to recover more asteroid material.

