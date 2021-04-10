The Murcian tennis player, who surprised by sneaking into his first semi-final of an ATP tournament, fell to Munar in two sets Carlos Alcaraz, during the match against Munar, this Saturday in Marbella. / efe

Final point to the participation of the Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz in the Andalusian Open. The 17-year-old surprised on Friday after beating Norway’s Casper Ruud, world number 26 and third seeded in the tournament, but failed to beat Spaniard Jaume Munar in the semifinal.

The tennis player from El Palmar lost 6-7 and 4-6 in what was his first semi-final in an ATP tournament against the Catalan, who holds number 95 in the ranking.

The Andalusian Open is held on clay in the open air and is endowed with just over 400,000 euros ($ 473,000) in prizes.