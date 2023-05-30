finished? Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo are once again the protagonists of several headlines after it was speculated that the beloved couple would have put an end to their romance a few months after the birth of their little girl. Despite the fact that neither of them has spoken about it, the rumors increased after the show program “Love and Fire” released a video in which the footballer is seen leaving the businesswoman’s apartment.

What happened to Rodrigo Cuba?

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter shake up the local show business by announcing some shocking images of the precise moment in which Rodrigo Cuba He leaves with his suitcases the place where he lived with Ale Venturo to move in with his mother. According to the video published on networks, the player keeps his luggage in the trunk of his vehicle; however, he avoids declaring to the press.

The complete clip of the fact that would confirm their separation will be broadcast on the afternoon of this May 30, as they announced in the Instagram post. “Today at 1.50 pm In ‘Love and Fire’, we recorded the precise moment that the ‘Cat’ Cuba with suitcases returns to his mother’s house, after separating from Ale Venturo”it reads.

Does Ale Venturo no longer have photos on networks with Rodrigo Cuba?

In the midst of controversies over an alleged breakup, ale venturo He made the radical decision to delete all the photos he had with Rodrigo Cuba, including the post announcing that they were expecting their first baby together. The fact has alerted all his followers, because, in recent months, they have been very happy and united.

Ale Venturo deletes all the photos with Rodrigo Cuba. Photo: Instagram/Ale Venturo

