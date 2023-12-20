The end of the year is one of the best times to buy some of the titles that you didn't have the opportunity to play in recent months. Not only does the public have more free time, but offers are very common. In this way, today has begun what Sony calls it “biggest discount event of the year”” for all PlayStation 4 users and PlayStation 5.

Starting today, December 20, 2023, and until next January 5, 2024all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users will be able to enjoy a series of sales of all kinds, where we find Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III with a 30% discount, EA Sports FC 24 with a 60% discount, Hogwarts Legacy with a 50% discount, Diablo 4 with a 40% discount, Mortal Kombat 1 with a 40% discount, and many, many more offers.

Total, Sony has mentioned that more than 4,500 products, including games, DLC and additional content, It has some kind of sale on the PlayStation Store. Best of all, we will see more offers in the future. It has been mentioned that on January 2, the sale list will be updated with more promotions, although it was also revealed that on January 5, some games will return to their original price, so your time is numbered.

In this way, do not hesitate, This is the most important sales period of the year on PlayStation, and if some of the best games of 2023 have eluded you, now is the time to add them to your collection. On related topics, the PS5 reaches a new sales milestone. Likewise, Insomniac Games suffers from a massive leak.

Beyond getting some of the best games of the year at a discount that you can't miss, this is also a great time to give a chance to all the titles that caught your attention in 2023, but weren't strong enough to merit a complete price. Without a doubt, a great way to close the year.

