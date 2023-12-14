From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 14/12/2023 – 17:16

A survey carried out by the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) shows that almost half of entrepreneurs in the sector (48%) expect to see an increase in revenue in December this year. For the entity's president, Luiz Hirata, the increase in revenue from bars and restaurants should be, on average, 30%, compared to the last month of 2022.

The positive expectation is mainly due to the holding of celebrations and end-of-year parties, which move the sector during this period of the year.

“The sector’s expectations for the movement driven by celebration parties are positive. We expect an increase of 30% in December, compared to December last year”, commented Hirata.

To meet the high demand, bars and restaurants must hire more employees. According to Abrasel, hiring should increase by 15% in the month, also compared to the same period in 2022.

“This movement is very important for entrepreneurs in the segment, as it helps the economic health of the business and to balance the business budget in the month of January, as the movement has a significant drop in the first month of the year due to school holidays”, he continues Hirata.

Financial difficulties

The Abrasel study also identified some of the problems faced by bar and restaurant entrepreneurs. According to the survey, 32% of establishments say they have outstanding debts. Among these, 69% accumulate debts relating to federal taxes, 43% state taxes, 38% public services, 20% municipal taxes and 24% admit to owing labor charges.

At least 10% of bars and restaurants will have difficulty paying their employees their thirteenth salary on time. However, the vast majority (87%) stated that they will pay on time, in one or two installments.

Methodology

The Abrasel survey was carried out with entrepreneurs in the sector between November 24th and December 1st, 2023. At least 403 entrepreneurs responded in São Paulo.